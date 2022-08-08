Where to buy Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 V2 Vanta colorway? Price and more details explored

Due to Yeezy Day 2022, August is already a special month for all Yeezyheads. Following these celebrations, the Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 V2 silhouette in the "Vanta" colorway will return this month. After 2019, this sneaker edition will be rereleased by Ye's footwear brand.

The soon-to-be-released Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 V2 "Vanta" rendition is slated to hit the stores on August 19. The Adidas and Yeezy sites and a few other select retail marketplaces will offer these black shoes for $300 per pair.

Fans can buy them in complete family sizing for men, grade school, and toddlers.

Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 V2 "Vanta" shoe returning after 2019

On-foot images of the upcoming Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Vanta shoe (Image via Twitter/modernnotoreity)

This month has been a happy one for admirers of Adidas and Kanye West's Yeezy clothing line. The iconic Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 "Turtle Dove" was among the numerous hues and silhouettes resurrected during Yeezy Day.

Following this occurrence, another restock of the Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 V2 "Vanta" will soon go on sale.

The Yeezy BOOST 700 V2 "Vanta" colorway originally debuted in June 2019. This triple black offering of the BOOST 700 V2 opts for a plain look.

After a three-year hiatus, the all-black variant will return to retailers in August. It is anticipated that more of the Adidas Yeezy collection's fan-favorite variations will be released this year and in the future.

This concept is less frequent nowadays because Yeezy products come in bolder colors and shapes daily. The shoe's uppers are primarily covered in premium suede panels.

3M reflective accents are used throughout the uppers to accentuate the look further. Here, the meshed black tongue flaps are topped with matching lace loops.

Moreover, the Adidas Yeezy branding is prominent on the bold black insoles. These printed insoles are surrounded by similar black inner linings.

Finally, a BOOST-filled chunky midsole finishes off the muscular esthetics of these footwear pieces. The pair is sure to be a year-round go-to because it is one of the most adaptable Yeezy products.

The base of these outer sole units is achieved with Adidas branding towards the forefoot.

Fans should not forget to cop these arriving Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 V2 "Vanta" footwear pieces, being rereleased on August 19.

Interested shoppers can find them on the official shopping sites of Adidas Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and some other retailers for $300. They will arrive in full family sizes, including men's, GS, and infant toddlers.

Adidas Yeezy welcomed more variants of BOOST 700 on Yeezy Day 2022

Held on August 2 and 3, the highly coveted Yeezy Day welcomed multiple restocks and new releases this year. Various popular designs, including Yeezy BOOST 500, Yeezy BOOST 350, Yeezy Foam Runner, and Yeezy BOOST 700, were offered in fresh makeovers.

Coming to Yeezy BOOST 700, all the three styles of V1, V2, and V3 were released on this occasion. While V1 was dropped in "Analog" and "Fade Azure" colorways, V2 was reintroduced in "Static," "Tephra," and "Hospital Blue" color schemes. The third V3 variant was released in maximum designs "Azael," "Safflower," Clay Brown," "Glow," and more.

Readers can check out Adidas Yeezy's official website to buy these pairs.

