What is releasing on Yeezy Day 2022? Price and more details explored 

The Yeezy Day 2022 celebrations have already begun. The much-anticipated Yeezy Day celebrations have been in the headlines for a while now as the internet has been inundated with speculation and expectations about Yeezy's new releases and re-stocks. Trusted Yeezy sleuths @Yeezyinfluence and @YeezyMafia have often shared information about their imminent Yeezy debuts on social media, which have undoubtedly stoked fans' interest.

For 2022, the two-day Yeezy Day 2022 festivities are being marked on August 2, at 9 am ET, in North America, followed by August 3, in Europe and Asia. Japan and Korea will mark their first ever Yeezy Day event this year. All the drops will go live on Adidas Yeezy and Yeezy Supply’s official e-commerce websites on the mentioned dates.

What are the plans for Yeezy Day 2022?

Take a look at the footwear pieces arriving on Yeezy Day 2022 (Image via Instagram/@yeezyinfluence)

As in previous years, fans shouldn't anticipate hyped restocks of previously sold-out Yeezy colorways alongside the release of new Yeezy styles.

The "Turtle Dove" Yeezy Boost 350, which marks its first re-release since 2015, is probably the most coveted drop of the occasion. Adidas confirmed on their release calendar that the "Utility Black" Yeezy 450 and Foam Runner "MX Carbon" will be introduced during the two-day-long event, giving fans a preview of what's to come.

For the unfamiliar, Adidas had its inaugural Yeezy Day in 2019, and since then, the company has saved some of its most anticipated Yeezy launches just for the occasion.

Drop list for Yeezy Day 2022

1) New releases

Yeezy 450 “Utility Black” can be availed for $210.

Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Blue” can be availed for $260.

Yeezy Foam Runner “MX Carbon” can be availed for $90.

The Yeezy Knit Runner “Faded Azure” can be availed for $210.

Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” can be availed for $200.

2) Restock List

Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” can be availed for $200.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Bred” can be availed for $220.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” featuring White/Core Black-Red color scheme can be availed for $230.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Red Stripe” can be availed for $230.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Glow” can be availed for $250.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black Reflective” can be availed for $220.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Sesame” can be availed for $230.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Hyperspace” can be availed for $230.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Tail Light” can be availed for $220.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zyon” can be availed for $220.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “MX Oat” can be availed for $220.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Israfil” can be availed for $220.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Ash Pearl” can be availed for $220.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Static” can be availed for $220.

Yeezy 350 v2 “Flax” can be availed for $230.

Yeezy 350 v2 “Earth” can be availed for $230.

Yeezy 350 v2 “Desert Sage” can be availed for $230.

Yeezy 350 v2 “Natural” can be availed for $230.

Yeezy 350 v2 “Sand Taupe” can be availed for $230.

Yeezy 350 v2 “Mono Pack” each pair of this pack can be availed for $230.

Yeezy 350 v2 “Light” can be availed for $230.

Yeezy 500 “Supermoon Yellow” can be availed for $210.

Yeezy 500 “Clay Brown” can be availed for $210.

Yeezy 700 v1 “Analog” can be availed for $300.

Yeezy 700 V1 “Fade Azure” can be availed for $300.

Yeezy 700 v2 “Static” can be availed for $300.

Yeezy 700 v2 “Tephra” can be availed for $260.

Yeezy 700 v2 “Hospital Blue” can be availed for $300.

Yeezy 700 v3 “Azael” can be availed for $210.

Yeezy 700 v3 “Alvah” can be availed for $210.

Yeezy 700 v3 “Safflower” can be availed for $210.

Yeezy 700 v3 “Clay Brown” can be availed for $210.

Yeezy 700 v3 “Kyanite” can be availed for $210.

Yeezy 700 v3 “Glow” can be availed for $210

Yeezy Foam Runner “Ararat” can be availed for $90

Yeezy Foam Runner “Onyx” can be availed for $90

Yeezy Foam Runner “MX Moon Grey” can be availed for $90.

Yeezy Foam Runner “Ochre” can be availed for $90.

Yeezy Foam Runner “Mineral Blue” can be availed for $90.

Yeezy Foam Runner “Cream Clay” can be availed for $90.

Yeezy Foam Runner “Vermilion” can be availed for $90.

Yeezy Foam Runner “Sand Grey” can be availed for $90.

Yeezy Slide “Earth” can be availed for $90.

Yeezy Slide “Resin” can be availed for $90.

Yeezy Slide “Core” can be availed for $90.

Interested buyers can even look out for their faves on the official web stores of stockists like StockX, Ebay, and GOAT. The pairs listed above will be offered in various sizes, ranging from kids to adults.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far