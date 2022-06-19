Where to buy Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals Hu NMD Animal Print Orange shoes? Price, release date and more details explored

Given his longstanding collaboration with Adidas, gifted musician-cum-designer Pharrell Williams continues to push the boundaries of fresh and exciting sneaker designs with the newly created Hu NMD silhouette.

Pharrell is tinkering with the creative aesthetic of the lineup more and more now by incorporating his own personal fondness and admiration for the wilderness and nature.

On Saturday, June 25, at 2 pm GMT, the Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals Hu NMD "Animal Print Orange" shoes are set to send the sneaker world into a frenzy. These brilliantly executed pairs will be available for $220 each via Adidas' online stores, the CONFIRMED app, as well as limited authorized sellers.

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals is releasing Hu NMD shoes adorned with whimsical animal prints

Take a detailed look at Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu NMD Animal Print Orange sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Pharrell x Adidas Hu NMD history, which apparently started in 2016, continues with the latest rendition of the trailblazing silhouette. Unlike previous NMD Hu releases, which featured intriguing lettering as well as references to cultural events and celebrations, this newest NMD Hu boasts a wild animal pattern on the flex upper for a sleek finish.

The description of the impending NMD shoes on the Adidas’ website reads,

“Multi-hyphenate Pharrell Williams has never been one for accepting limitations. Made in collaboration with the visionary, these cheetah-print NMD shoes are created with that continuous pursuit of self-expression and breaking boundaries in mind. All the colors are inspired by nature to bring a new energy, perspective and feel of luxury to the iconic NMD franchise. Embroidered details provide even more texture and depth to the look. The midfoot TPU cage offers support — your choice on whether you show off the reflective rope laces or the additional set for a pop of color.”

adidas Canada @adidasCA



Sign up now on CONFIRMED. Available June 25th. adidas Originals and @Pharrell are back with the new Hu NMD Animal Print Orange, featuring embroidered detailing & a signature heel cage that allows wearers to lace their sneakers in unique ways.Sign up now on CONFIRMED. Available June 25th. adidas Originals and @Pharrell are back with the new Hu NMD Animal Print Orange, featuring embroidered detailing & a signature heel cage that allows wearers to lace their sneakers in unique ways.Sign up now on CONFIRMED. Available June 25th. https://t.co/0PKijn3obR

The collaborative footwear features the finest Primeknit construction on the uppers. The title’s eponymous “Animal Print Orange” textiles are employed to design the body of the sneakers. This vibrant orange is loaded with animal prints, scattered all over the upper body of the shoe.

The cheetah-prints are well executed with a black and sheen pinky color scheme. The exterior is also highlighted by the TPU cages positioned on the lateral sides. With a frosty grey appearance, these TPU cages hold the drawstrings on both sides. One end of the cage is nicely banded together with the orange midsoles.

Two different color lace options, green and orange, will be delivered in each footwear pack for versatility and style. Both are adorned with speckled designs all through.

The collars of these beautiful laceless booties are complete with vivid red seams, while the inner linings are achieved with black textiles. The footbed is made appealing with similar orange insoles, emblazoned with the Adidas Originals trefoil and Pharrell Williams lettering logos.

The rear side is fashioned with grey heel tabs, and each shoe is decorated with trademarks of the two collaborators. The centerpiece of this collab’s launch will be one-of-its-kind BOOST cushioning, incorporated into thick orange midsoles. The black outsoles wrap up the upcoming animal print sneakers.

The story of Pharrell Williams’ new animal print design says,

“The Hu NMD Animal Print is imagined through the lens of luxury, featuring a fitted Primeknit upper and rich embroidered details in the form of contrasting leopard spots, adding texture to the sock-like material.”

Pharrell fans can stay tuned to the Adidas’ official web page, so that you don’t miss these Hu NMD shoes crafted by the Happy singer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far