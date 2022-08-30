Where to buy Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Multi-hyphenate Pharrell Williams is gearing up for the launch of another new Adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT colorway with the German sneaker juggernaut. The new "Tan" style will be encased in TPU cages, reminiscent of hiking boots.

The soon-to-be-released Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT “Tan” is slated to step into the footwear market on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 2:00 pm GMT. Interested buyers should download the Adidas CONFIRMED app, as these footwear pieces will only be available through the app. Each pair will fetch $250.

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT shoes will be available in Tan overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Adidas and Pharrell Williams have enthralled the sneaker community with a variety of stylish and trailblazing silhouettes since the start of their long-term collaboration in 2014. Together, they introduced designs like Hu NMD, PW Boost Slide, Humanrace Sichona, Hu NMD S1 RYAT, and more.

Several new styles and color schemes of the duo's Hu NMD S1 RYAT silhouette have leaked online in the months leading up to 2022. Colorways like “Core White,” “Black,” and “Yellow” were teased earlier this year.

The upcoming “Tan” iteration was also introduced by Pusha T during the latest edition of the “Something In The Water” festival, held in Washington, D.C.

The brand also mentioned its collab with the Happy singer and how their footwear design supports the quest for unique expressions. They wrote:

“Since the '90s, Pharrell Williams has been shaping our cultural landscape. Pushing the boundaries comes with the territory, and his latest collection with adidas encourages that pursuit of personal expression. The Hu NMD S1 Ryat is built with purpose — to remind us that the future is now, life is our terrain, and that we should embrace every part of it.”

The new Adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT is available in tan-brown and features a perfect blend of leather and hairy suede overlays. It has hairy tan suede toes and gray dura mesh tongue flaps. These gray tongues are embroidered near the neck with neon orange "Humanrace" lettering.

Hi-vis orange, volt, and boot-like laces emphasise the silhouette's boot-like shape. The tan brown laces have grey speckles all over them. They are kept in place by the tough suede eyelets. Pharrell's Hu reflexology insoles, stored inside in a stunning volt hue, round out the design.

The BOOST cushioning is encased in a translucent TPU cage, and an additional TPU plug adds visual interest. In short, the traditional sneaker gets a Pharrell-inspired makeover while still maintaining an outdoor appearance suitable for everyday wear.

These footwear items come with an extra pair of white lace loops, so wearers can switch up their strings to experiment with other looks.

The brand describes the Adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT shoe design and inspiration as:

“Building on the design language of the NMD S1, and the original NMD before it, Adidas Originals and Humanrace unveiled the NMD S1 RYAT, a hiking-inspired boot stemming from Pharrell Williams’ renewed love and appreciation for the outdoors.”

Add a reminder to your calendars for the upcoming Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT “Tan,” which is scheduled to release on Friday, September 2, 2022. Find them online via the Adidas CONFIRMED app as well as a few other partnering retailers for $250.

