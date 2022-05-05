Jeremy Scott x Adidas Originals JS New Wings: Where to buy, price, release date, and more

Jeremy Scott and Adidas are reprising their collaboration streak by bringing back their iconic notorious JS Wings offering in two new makeovers. The new silhouette, known as the JS Wings 4.0, will be offered in minimal black and white colorways.

The shoes will be released on Adidas CONFIRMED on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 5:00 PM GMT. The offering of the Jeremy Scott x Adidas collaboration will be made in both adult and kids sizes. The JS Wings 4.0 shoe is in a high-top silhouette.

More about Jeremy Scott x Adidas Originals JS Wings shoes

Jeremy Scott X Adidas Originals JS Wings shoes ( Image via Adidas)

After ending their partnership back in 2015, Jeremy Scott and Adidas got back together in 2021, during the Fall 2021 collection. Ever since, the two parties have released several offerings from forums to slides. The duo's newest offering is unique and will be rolled out in two minimal colorways.

In the upcoming silhouette of JS Wings 4.0, 'The People's Designer' has illustrated tongue details and added his signature wing attachment.

"Let your style soar. It's easy to do in these adidas Forum shoes. The newest iteration of designer Jeremy Scott's iconic winged design, the classic B-ball silhouette shows off forward-facing wings for a touch of the unexpected. The premium full-grain leather upper and recognizable ankle strap keep your look rooted in archival heritage," reads product description.

The two labels build on the momentum of Adidas Forums and reconnect with Wings by introducing an innovative and futuristic classic to a new generation. Both the offerings are equally versatile and are furnished with grayscale color-blacking details.

ShopNiceKicks.com @shopnicekicks adidas x Jeremy Scott New Wings 4.0

Dropping May 5 adidas x Jeremy Scott New Wings 4.0Dropping May 5 https://t.co/YoMaNwgcWB

The first pair comes in 'Cloud White/Cloud White/Core Black' colorway and makes use of a pure white hue to cover most of the shoe. The shoe's upper top is constructed with smooth leather. Uppers, straps, laces, and bottoms are bereft of white, while a pop of black notes pokes over the interior tongue graphics of Scott's face, with trefoil tongue logo and oversized wing attachments.

The second pair comes in a 'Core Black/Core Black/Could White' colorway. The pair is the complete opposite from the first pair's color scheme. The sole pieces, leather base uppers, and laterals are made in black color, while the white pop comes through the tongue's adidas branding.

adiSPECIALIST @adispecialist

- Retail $180

- Core black & Cloud white

- Available on May 5th @ 10am PST



@adidasoriginals @ITSJEREMYSCOTT adidas Originals by Jeremy Scott Wings 4.0:- Retail $180- Core black & Cloud white- Available on May 5th @ 10am PST adidas Originals by Jeremy Scott Wings 4.0: - Retail $180- Core black & Cloud white- Available on May 5th @ 10am PST@adidasoriginals @ITSJEREMYSCOTT https://t.co/0MdOLHzc47

Both the pairs are donned in full grain leather uppers and feature lace closures with ankle straps of hooks and loops. The shoes also feature synthetic lining and rubber outsoles.

The adult sizes can be purchased for $180 and the junior sizes can be purchased for $90. Sneakerheads can pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app and a few selected retailers on May 5, 2022, at 5 PM GMT.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan