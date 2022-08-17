Where to buy Adidas Forum 84 Low Cloud White shoes? Price and more details explored 

Adidas, the European sportswear juggernaut has become a household name across the world. To some extent, this success can be attributed to its legendary Adidas Forum 84 Low silhouette that turned out to be the streetwear icon over the years.

This model has just welcomed another “Cloud White” rendition to broaden its catalog into a fresh color palette with three-stripes embellished in gorgeous blue colors.

The new Adidas Forum 84 Low “Cloud White” is currently available on the label’s e-commerce store with a retail price label of $110. Released on August 15, 2022, these shoes are also accessible online from partnering sellers.

Adidas Forum 84 Low shoe arrived in Cloud White colorway with white and blue overlays

Take a closer look at the Adidas Forum 84 Low sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Adidas Forum is a classic that made its debut as a basketball shoe in 1984. It has since become a street fashion icon, spawning numerous collaborations, color schemes, and modifications. Additionally, it was the first basketball shoe made by Adidas to come in low, mid, and high-top styles.

The Forum has undergone several changes since it first appeared, but its hardwood roots are still clearly visible today. Adidas mentioned its new take as:

“RETRO B-BALL SNEAKERS STEP OUT OF THE ARCHIVES WITH EXPOSED FOAM DETAILS.”

Earlier in 2022, the German activewear label joined hands with BSTN to launch their collaborative “European Basketball Heritage” Pack, which offered new styles of Forum 84 High and Low silhouettes. Following this, we now have the latest “Cloud White” rendition that features distinct hues of blue, namely Pulse Blue and Altered Blue.

The description of the Adidas Forum 84 Low shoes on the brand’s official e-commerce website says:

“Cue up the '80s B-ball replays, because the Adidas Forum sneaker is back in the game. A giant on the hardwoods of decades past, these shoes have transformed into a champion of everyday style. Details like the ankle strap and premium leather stay authentic so you can revel in the hoops nostalgia.”

Although the majority of the uppers are covered under namesake “Cloud White” leathers, the hits of blue and gold make these footwear designs more enticing. The construction of the shoe features leather underlays embellished with suede panels.

To start with, the perforated white leather toe tops are surrounded by similar white mudguards. Following this, tongue flaps as well as eyelets adopt homogenous white tones. These tongues are adorned nicely with a blue trefoil logo placed towards the collars. Finalizing this section are the white lace fasteners and characteristic velcro straps that run over the tongues.

Fullress @fullress



adidas Originals FORUM 84 LOW “Cloud White/Altered Blue/Pulse Blue” (アディダス オリジナルス フォーラム 84 ロー “ホワイト/オルタードブルー/パルスブルー”) [GW4333]



fullress.com/adidas-origina… 【国内 6/25 発売】adidas Originals FORUM 84 LOW “Cloud White/Altered Blue/Pulse Blue” (アディダス オリジナルス フォーラム 84 ロー “ホワイト/オルタードブルー/パルスブルー”) [GW4333] 【国内 6/25 発売】adidas Originals FORUM 84 LOW “Cloud White/Altered Blue/Pulse Blue” (アディダス オリジナルス フォーラム 84 ロー “ホワイト/オルタードブルー/パルスブルー”) [GW4333]fullress.com/adidas-origina… https://t.co/8hCZAkXgyO

The lateral sides appear to be embellished with blue suede overlays. These blue elements form three iconic stripe patterns on the sides.The gradient suede on these three-stripes ranges in color from Altered Blue to Pulse Blue. The Originals' trefoil logo is stamped in gold on the laterals, right next to this stripe design.

Next up are the inner linings executed perfectly with blue textiles. Rounding out the shoes are the white midsoles that are embossed with Adidas trefoil lettering on the heels. These midsoles are banded together with blue outer sole units to complete the footwear design.

Check out the brand’s online store for the newly-launched Adidas Forum 84 Low “Cloud White” colorblocking. These footwear pieces are readily purchasable from adidas.com, with sizes ranging from 5 to 14. Each pair will cost you $110. You can also check out the brand’s affiliated retail merchants to buy them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal