Where to buy Adidas Gazelle Shadow Olive colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored

The German activewear giant is currently making preparations for the release of a fresh take on its casual streetwear mainstay Adidas Gazelle silhouette. The brand will soon be adding a brand new “Shadow Olive” rendition to the extensive catalog of this footwear design. This newly developed shoe will feature leather overlays in Olive and Yellow tones.

The upcoming Adidas Gazelle “Shadow Olive” rendition is slated to arrive on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 07.00 am GMT. These low-cut shoes will drop with a price label of $100 per pair and can be purchased on Adidas’ e-commerce website.

Adidas Gazelle arrives with Shadow Olive and Bright Yellow leather overlays

Take a detailed look at the upcoming Gazelle sneakers

Adidas first presented the iconic Gazelle silhouette way back in 1966 and the shoe quickly became a staple in handball courts and indoor soccer gyms. The Gazelle was designed for athletes' quick movements and sure-footed traction, but its laid-back esthetic and simple 3-Stripes design made it extremely popular around campuses as well.

The Gazelle silhouette has been a cornerstone of trendy streetwear for more than 50 years. Icons like Kate Moss, Michael Jackson, and Bob Marley have all had the Gazelle grace their feet.

Earlier in 2022, the sneaker community recorded the success of Adidas Gazelle shoes that were made in collaboration with the luxury fashion label Gucci. After winning hearts with a more playful take on the silhouette, the label is now back with a brand new “Shadow Olive” colorway.

The description of the new Adidas Gazelle Shadow Olive rendition on the brand's web page reads:

“This fan and streetwear favorite knows a thing or two about stepping up in the biggest occasions on the biggest weekends. And it isn't done yet. This time, the iconic 1991 Gazelle is making its triumphant return to the field of your favorite music festivals and campgrounds. Get the crowd going with a certified hat-trick - soft leather upper, serrated 3-stripes, and dimpled gum outsole. Only at Adidas.”

The complete uppers of this Gazelle silhouette are fashioned from superior quality leather, with olive green colors paired perfectly with a bright yellow counterpart. To begin with, both the toe areas as well as the mudguards are made using olive leather. Adjacent to the toe caps are the olive eyelets that are fitted with matching lace fasteners.

Furthermore, the tongue flaps are constructed with similar green elements. Towards the neck, the tongue flap is etched with the Adidas trefoil logo in bright yellow. Additionally, the brand’s labeling is also added onto the side walls, which boasts the widely loved three-stripe design. At the rear, the heel tabs feature bright yellow leather pieces which are also topped with the iconic trefoil insignia.

For the inners, the sockliners are complete with olive green textiles, whereas the footbeds are finished off with yellow insoles that feature Adidas branding on top.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Adidas Gazelle “Shadow Olive” colorway that is releasing on August 19, 2022. Buy it for $100 from Adidas’ shopping website following its release.

