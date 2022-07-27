Where to buy CircoLoco x Adidas footwear collection? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Since its inception in 1999, CircoLoco has been one of the most sought-after party spots across the globe, and as the nightclub celebrates its 23rd birthday this year, it is working with Adidas to make the occasion even more exciting and remarkable. The exclusive duo have expertly worked upon the beloved Adilette slides as well as on the legendary Forum Low silhouette of the shoe company.

The upcoming CircoLoco x Adidas footwear collection is scheduled to release on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 1:30 pm. Readers from America will have to hold onto their horses as the pack is not being released in that region yet, and will be made available there in October 2022. The current release will happen in other regions of the world.

While the collaborative Forum Low sneakers arrive with a price tag of £100 (around $121), the Adilette slides are marked at £38 (or $46) for each pair. Both of these pairs will be purchasable from the Adidas CONFIRMED app and from a slew of affiliated sellers.

CircoLoco x Adidas will offer reimagined Forum Low shoes and Adilette Slides

Besides, being the best party destination, the nightclub is currently making strides in the fashion business by engaging with notable brands like Off-White for its “After Hours” capsule, and most recently by partnering with Adidas. The party-thrower has teamed up with the German sportswear juggernaut on two footwear silhouettes to commemorate the nightclub's 23 years in business.

On July 19, 2022, CircoLoco Ibiza tweeted about how Adidas Originals continues to influence and define the culture of creativity:

“Marked by the iconic Trefoil logo that was first used in 1972 and championed by those that continue to shape and define creative culture, Adidas Originals continues to lead the way as the pioneering sportswear brand for the street.”

The latest collaboration with CircoLoco Ibiza is described by the shoe label as:

“CircoLoco is a community that encourages you to fully let go. Religion, class, gender — none of it matters when the music takes over. A collaboration with the inclusive and visionary brand, these adidas Forum shoes embody those values with a design inspired by music, summer nights and a deep sense of community.”

As already mentioned, the collab will introduce their fresh take on the low-cut variant of the Forum sneaker design, alongside a revamped version of the everyday wear Adilette slides. This two-piece drop draws design cues from the Ibiza nightclub CircoLoco and is primarily influenced by its red and black color blocking.

The leather-covered exterior of the Forum Lo sneakers is accented by adjustable lace fasteners and a traditional velcro strap that sits on top of the laces. Underneath the red paneling pattern, the rubber outsole is painted in a black hue and extends around the heel from both lateral mid-panels.

The Three Stripes of Adidas are embossed in black leather next to the laces, and there is gold CircoLoco branding on the side-heel. Partygoers can easily customize the interchangeable hangtags that are offered to complement the style.

Next up are the reinterpreted slides. The gold CircoLoco branding is prominent on the synthetic top of the Adilette slip-on to contrast the all-black base, while it is more subdued on the molded Cloudfoam footbed. A smooth, quick-drying EVA outsole completes the adilette slide.

You can take a closer look at the CircoLoco x Adidas Forum Low sneakers and Adilette slides through the online store of the shoe brand. From July 29 onwards, both of these pairs will be accessible outside the United States, and will start to be sold in America in October. While the sneakers are priced at £100, slides are available for £38.

