Where to buy Adidas Adilette 22 slides? New colorways, price, release date, and more explored

The German sportswear giant, Adidas, is boosting its catalog for the Adilette 22 slide silhouette with the revelation of six new colorways. The slides are being launched to serve the purpose of the summer season in an airier feel. The Adilette 22 slides are an aesthetic cross between the Yeezy slides and Salehe Bembury’s Crocs.

According to the sneaker leaker site @ovrnundr.io, a few out of the six new colorways are slated to be released on June 23, 2022, for a retail price of $55 on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the Confirmed app, and a few selected retailers. The rest of the colorways will be released later this year, with no confirmed date. An official release date is yet to be announced.

More about the upcoming Adidas Adilette 22 slides and six new colorways

Upcoming Adidas Adilette 22 slides and six new colorways (@ovrnundr.io / Instagram)

Following the trend from the early 2010s, Adidas is bringing back the Adilette in a new Adilette 22 silhouette. The Adilette 22 slides have resurfaced in soothing colorways straying away from the current GR slip-ons lineup. The slides feature a wavy textured design with distorted ripples and vertical groove patterns that resemble a topographic map.

As shared by sneaker insider page @ovrnunder.io, the slides, reminiscent of a topographic map, are being revealed in six colorways, which will be released in two installments. The first installment, consisting of three colorways, was unveiled on 30, 2022, in Magic Lime, Lime Sand, and Desert Sand.

On June 31, 2022, the latter was revealed in three more colorways, including - Black, Bone, and Black / Bone.

The four of these slides will be featured in monotone colors, including Desert Sand, Bone, Black, and Lime Sand. While the other two are in marble patterns, i.e., Black / Bone, which is a mixture of black and bone-colored tones, and a Lime Sand colorway, which is a mixture of green and beige tones.

The Adilette 22 Slide takes its cues from the Roverend Adventure, especially mirroring its Roverend Adventure's sole. The topographic map is blown up to a greater proportion, further likening the Adilette 22 to a geographic tool.

The brand has opted for minimal branding to keep the attention over the topographic detailing lines. The minimal branding occurs with the addition of a trefoil logo sitting beside the "The Brand With The Three Stripes" lettering in capital block letters font on the lateral walls in a black hue.

All 6 colorways and new offerings have been constructed in more sustainable materials. Additionally, the Adilette 22 slides are crafted with renewable and natural materials, however, it lacks the Yeezy's one-piece injected EVA construction.

Three colorways, i.e., Magic Lime, Desert Sand, and Lime Sand, are slated to be released online on June 23, 2022, for a retail price of £45 (approx $55) at the Adidas' official e-commerce site, the Confirmed app, and a few selected retailers. The rest of the 3 colorways i.e., Bone, Black, and Black / Bone, haven't received a release date yet.

In other news, Adidas is also releasing its collab with Mark Gonzales for the UltraBOOST DNA silhouette, which is set to be released on June 11, 2022, for $180.

