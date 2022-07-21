Where to buy Rick and Morty x Adidas X Speedportal boots: Price, release date and more details explored

Adidas has enlisted Rick and Morty to assist them with the launch of their new X Speedportal boots. The new silhouette arrives in the popular show's characteristic Portal Fluid Green colorway.

The Rick and Morty x Adidas Football X Speedportal boots dropped on the sportswear brand’s official e-commerce store on July 19, 2022. The collection features cleats ranging in price from $65.00 to $280.00 for each pair.

Rick and Morty x Adidas X Speedportal short film features Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Arsenal Women's Vivianne Miedema

On July 15, 2022, Adidas and Rick and Morty teased their latest partnership on their respective social media accounts.

The brand described its new X Speedportal range as follows:

“The X Speedportal is made for players with more than just speed at their disposal. The speedframe, stability system and speedskin combine to connect your mind, body and cleat so you can unlock speed in all dimensions.”

As mentioned earlier, the innovative cleats are crafted in the Rick and Morty-inspired Portal Fluid Green colorway.

The uppers are fashioned with Adidas’ ingenious Speedskin 2.0. The laceless and lightweight Speedskin 2.0 offers more comfort, and its textured construction allows more direct ball contact as well as greater control for the player.

To add more detail, the green boots are adorned with the brand’s signature three black stripes around the forefoot.

The boots have an improved SPEEDFRAME sole panel, a design meant to provide support and fit. The outsole designs are intended for extraordinary acceleration, and they are united with stud patterns that are developed to provide exceptional traction.

To launch the X Speedportal boots, Adidas came together with Rick and Morty to create a short film. The clip featured Liverpool superstar Mo Salah and Arsenal Women's Vivianne Miedema, alongside the sitcom protagonists.

In the short film, Rick is seen integrating the skills of both Salah and Miedema into the X Speedportal, giving Morty the tools to become one of football's top players.

Morty will receive "the gift dribbling and finishing" from Salah and the "power of the striker and speed with or without the ball" from Miedema.

In an interview with Hypebeast, Jill King, SVP Marketing and Partnerships at Adult Swim, commented on the latest tie-up and said:

“Seeing Rick and Morty alongside Mo Salah and Vivianne Miedema is the (fever) dream team you never knew you needed to say,”

King added that these characters would never typically be seen together on television, but when they are, things just click and work wonderfully:

“What better way to show how the X SPEEDPORTAL is faster in all dimensions than by transforming Morty into the Earth’s greatest soccer player? We’re bringing together the crazy passionate fandoms of both adidas and Rick and Morty and we can’t wait to see their reaction.”

You can easily grab the Adidas X Speedportal boots from the brand's official webstore as they are currently available for purchase. A few select retailers will also sell the boots.

