Where to buy Rick and Morty x PUMA RS-X shoes? Release date, price and more explored

A fresh Rick and Morty x PUMA collaborative project is taking off. Part of the 2022 springtime release, the Adult Swim animated series will get their own version of the classic Puma RS-X silhouettes after LaMelo Ball's limited-edition sneakers earlier this year.

The latest Rick and Morty x PUMA RS-X shoes are scheduled for Thursday, May 26, 2022. These vibrant neon pairs will be sold for $120 each. All Rick diehards can grab their shoes via the shoe label’s e-commerce website as well as a few select retailers following their release.

Rick and Morty x PUMA RS-X shoes are dedicated to Rick in lime green color

Closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The intergalactic adventures of the mischievous protagonists have captivated their audiences over the years. Acknowledging the great response to its MB.01 colorway, the shoe manufacturer once again joined forces, this time to pay homage to Rick.

The latest RS-X follows in the lime green footsteps of the previous LaMelo Ball design. Fashioned with a chunky sole unit, the classic shoe is reinterpreted with neon yellow and incandescent green uppers.

The premium meshwork and superior leathers are used for construction. The mesh is used to adorn the toe boxes, tongue tags, around the collars, and heel tabs. The leather, on the other hand, accentuates the lace dubrae, eyestays, medial sides, and underneath the heels. Akin neon laces are used for these shoes.

RS-X markings are added to the tongues as well as to the medial sides, alongside PUMA’s signature branding. Further, a galactic-like print design beautifully embraced the bulky midsoles.

When you take a closer peek, you see that yellow stitching is used to emblazon the uppers of the sneakers.

Rounding out the shoe are the Rick and Morty visages that sit on the rear sides of the tongues and the translucent neon green outsole complimenting it all.

Another 2022 release by the collab

PUMA South Africa @PUMASouthAfrica



Out now, in selected stores - PUMA VA Waterfront, Braamfontein and Mall of Africa MB.01 — @MELOD1P signature kick — is re imagined with neon colors and custom graphics for the new PUMA x @RickandMorty collab.Out now, in selected stores - PUMA VA Waterfront, Braamfontein and Mall of Africa MB.01 — @MELOD1P signature kick — is re imagined with neon colors and custom graphics for the new PUMA x @RickandMorty collab. Out now, in selected stores - PUMA VA Waterfront, Braamfontein and Mall of Africa 🚀 https://t.co/3hxV2VRMIW

Rick and Morty have swiftly become one of the most successful TV series in recent years, thanks to its raunchy yet brilliant script. Shockingly, despite the hype, the series has only had a couple of shoe collaborations since its inception.

No one helped Rick and Morty expand their footwear repertoire more than PUMA, who gave their famous LaMelo Ball style a series-focused makeover. With a dissimilar pair inspired by the duo and their interplanetary escapades, the LaMelo Ball silhouettes paid homage to the TV show.

The left leg of the sneakers featured a bright, neon green skin with bold red accents and Rick's visage around the inside of the tongues, whereas the right foot seemed rather to have a red colour scheme with Morty's visage. These shoes witnessed the global release on Friday, February 18. Dubbed “MB.01,” the pairs were priced at $135 each.

