White Castle x PUMA RS-X: Where to buy, price, and more about the drop

White Castle x PUMA collaborated to bring another silhouette for the highly-coveted RS-X sneaker model. The makeover over these is centered around the theme of the iconic fast-food chain's 'square sliders.'

The latest sneakers by the White Castle x PUMA collab are inspired by a mix of beef, pickles, and American cheese, dressed in brown, green, and bold orange colorways. The White Castle x PUMA RS-X for men's sizes are available for $120 and for Sneakers Jr., the sizes are available for $95 at PUMA's official website and a few selected retailers.

More about White Castle x PUMA RS-X

White Castle was founded in 1921 and instantly saw success throughout the 20's for its reputation of classic slider burgers and clean establishments. Thus, to celebrate its 100th anniversary they first collaborated in June 2021, and now with the new RS-X sillhouette, the two are collaborating again.

In 2022, the two collaborated in February to bring a new pair of sneakers with a striking resemblance to iconic square sliders and packaging from the fast-food brand. According to PUMA's website, the story behind the shoe collaboration is that it's made for cravers.

"We made this one for the cravers. The all-new PUMA x WHITE CASTLE collab borrows inspiration from iconic square sliders and instantly recognizable packaging to transform classic PUMA silhouettes. With an iconic blue-and-white color palette, bright pops of orange, and sleek co-branded detailing, this collection of kicks and apparel is looking good enough to eat," reads the collaboration story.

The PUMA RS-X makeover has premium leather uppers dressed in shades of white, green, and orange throughout the overlay and shades of brown on the base. While the eyelets of the shoe are dresses in white color. We see brown and orange fused overlays on the white midsole as well as a toned rubber outsole dressed in orange hues.

The shoes feature a co-branding of White Castle x PUMA on the insoles and tongue of the sneakers with a standard PUMA's cat branding onto the midfoot panel of the shoe. A stamped sign of “5¢” along with the white eyelets is also present, which pays homage to the original pricing of the slider, which was the iconic food staple at White Castle.

Foot Locker @footlocker This one is for the cravers! Inspired by iconic square sliders, the latest #Puma x White Castle collab launches 2/9 exclusively at Foot Locker. This one is for the cravers! Inspired by iconic square sliders, the latest #Puma x White Castle collab launches 2/9 exclusively at Foot Locker. https://t.co/xq5lOKtHPc

The 'PUMA' branding on the heel tab is replaced with 'White Castle.' Another nod to the White Castle food chain was given with the original tagline, "What You Crave" on the printed insoles and tongue of the shoes, which expresses grilled onion prints.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan