Where to buy Adidas Dame 8 shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

The Portland Trail Blazers' champion Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard is currently busy extending his sneaker partnership with Adidas by introducing revamped Adidas Dame 8 shoes. The newly fashioned Aqua colorway is getting ready to be launched in July this year.

The Adidas Dame 8 footwear edition will arrive on July 10, 2022, at 7 am GMT. Damian diehards can easily pick these shoes from the official shopping website of Adidas as well as from a few selected merchants. These brightly painted pairs will cost you $120 for each pair.

Adidas Dame 8 sneakers receive an icy makeup with pink and black hits

Take a closer look at the Adidas Dame 8 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the unfamiliar, the Trail Blazers basketball player joined hands with the German athletic juggernaut a few years back in 2014. Reportedly, their $100 million deal was among the highest-grossing ones in the NBA's history. Since then, the long-standing partners have worked closely on several occasions.

Earlier, we have seen some fantastic color blockings of these Dame 8 silhouettes, including "Glory Purple," "Cloud White," and "Dash Grey," and now the duo is exploring new ideas and bringing in reimagined "Aqua" rendition of the shoe.

The Damian Lillard's signature shoe description on the official website of Adidas reads,

“Respect is earned. Damian Lillard made his name by showing up in the moments that matter the most, when everything is on the line. These signature shoes from adidas Basketball and Dame celebrate one of the game's best closers with Dame graphics and a colorful upper inspired by the first time he competed with and beat some of the best hoopers in the world. The outsole and Bounce Pro midsole are designed specifically for Dame's lethal combination of speed and precision.”

The forthcoming edition sports finely meshed uppers all over. Although the majority of the uppers are wrapped in summery mint hues, Team Shock Pink and Core Black pops are also used as embellishments at different parts of the footwear.

On the toe boxes, the meshwork is executed flawlessly with Aqua blue, but upon close inspection, we see that the tongues are detailed with black. The tongue flaps, which give a honeycomb-like appearance, are adorned with Adidas pull tags. Here, the blue tags are woven with vivid pink branding.

Moreover, three black stripes sit on the bright laterals of the shoe for juxtaposition. Near these customary stripes, the eyelets are made with aqua hues, whereas the lace fasteners are crafted with black speckles. A small silver design is also added to the mid-foot region for greater details on them.

The medial sides have fine stripes, which display "DAME" lettering. You can also find a small pull tag stitched next to the heels woven with "Respect My Name" typography. Also, "D. OLLA" is evident on the heel sections of these kicks.

What's more, similar touches of pink are also prominent on the heel counters and the base of the outer sole units. All these features contribute to the sneaker's upgraded esthetics. Lastly, these sneakers use at least 50% recyclable materials, which further adheres to the sustainable approach of the sportswear label.

Highlighting its ecologically sound step by employing upcycled materials, the shoe manufacturer mentions,

“Made in part with recycled content generated from production waste, e.g., cutting scraps, and post-consumer household waste to avoid the larger environmental impact of producing virgin content.”

Mark your calendars for the new Adidas Dame 8 shoes, arriving on July 10, 2022, at 7 am GMT. Fetch them via adidas.com and other online sites for $120 payments.

