Where to buy Wood Wood x Adidas Originals Forum Low footwear pack? Price and more details explored 

Contemporary fashion and lifestyle retailer Wood Wood recently teamed up with German athletic label Adidas for a fresh spin on the latter’s beloved Adidas Originals Forum Low footwear design. It's clear that the duo worked hard on the silhouette and created an exquisite three-piece footwear lineup. Three color selections, dubbed "Burnt Orange," "Mustard Yellow," and "Electric Blue," was introduced as part of this new pack.

The Wood Wood x Adidas Originals Forum Low sneaker collection, which has just been released on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, on woodwood.com, will see a wider launch on July 21, 2022. Each pair of these brilliantly colored sneakers will cost $105 (or £90).

Wood Wood x Adidas Originals Forum Low footwear pack offers Burnt Orange, Mustard Yellow, and Electric Blue colorways

The three colorways of Adidas Originals Forum Low footwear pack (Image via Sportskeeda)

The previous months of 2022 saw several fresh and collaborative makeovers of the Forum Low shoes, including those with M&M's and Bad Bunny. In similar fashion, they have now released Wood Wood’s take on the shoes.

The new designs and styles are heavily influenced by crisp Copenhagen esthetics. The three color variants of the newest Forum Low shoes are created with an '80s-inspired preppy and collegiate look.

The collab’s description on the retailer’s official web page states:

“Originally released in 1984, the Adidas Originals Forum Low was initially developed as a basketball shoe. WOOD WOOD has reenvisioned the silhouette, removing the velcro fastening for a simple lace-up closure – making the style more in line with a no-fuss tennis shoe. Including a supple leather upper, mesh tongue, contrasting gum sole and co-branding throughout, a special nod to WOOD WOOD’s 20th anniversary has been embossed on the insole.”

To support the collaboration further, Wood Wood added:

“Step back to the 80s in this game-changing silhouette, available in three retro-flavoured colourways: expect mustard yellow and burnt orange Three Stripe variations, with a WOOD WOOD-exclusive electric blue iteration also up for grabs.”

The complete shoe is fashioned with suede, premium leather, and rubber, with all three colorways sporting an off-white backdrop. These white outfits are adorned with highlights of different colors.

The co-founder of Copenhagen-based retailer Wood Wood, Brian SS Jensen, has altered and revamped the recognizable basketball silhouette from 1984 into tennis gear. To achieve this, the retailer modified the product materials to ones that are more friendly on the tennis court. The silhouette’s peculiar velcro straps were also replaced with off-white lace fasteners for all three color schemes.

Underneath the laces, the akin white meshed tongue flaps are embellished with co-branded prints featuring the signature trefoil logo as well as 'Wood Wood' wording. Metal eyelets have been added to hold the laces. Moreover, the lateral sides are decorated with the suede stripes of the namesake mustard yellow, burnt orange, and electric blue colors.

Both the insoles as well as the tongues of these shoes are stamped with lettering that highlights the 20th anniversary of the renowned retailer, which reads:

“Adidas die marke mit den 3 streifen the brand with 3 stripes la marque aux 3 bandes WOOD WOOD WWXX22, 2002-2022”

Finally, the shoes are rounded off with white midsoles that are glued to the beige rubber outer sole units. On the side, these midsoles boast prominent Adidas Originals branding.

Don’t miss out on the just released Wood Wood x Adidas Originals Forum Low collaborative sneaker collection. Interested readers can pick out their favorite one online from Wood Wood's official website. The wider global launch of these shoes worth $105 is scheduled for July 21, 2022.

