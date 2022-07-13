Where to buy Adidas Originals x Hebru Brantley Forum sneakers? Release date and more explored

Hebru Brantley is collaborating with Adidas Originals to dress the classic Forum silhouettes in two makeovers. Brantley, known to express a story through his art, will take up Forum High and Forum Low too, while being inspired by his iconic heroes.

The upcoming collaborative collection between the trefoil label and Hebru Brantley commemorates his iconic characters, Frogboy, and Rocket, over the canvas of the classic Forums. The 2-piece sneaker collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site and app of Adidas, CONFIRMED, on July 14, 2022.

More about the upcoming 2-piece Adidas Originals x Hebru Brantley Forum collection, commemorating Frogboy and Rocket

Upcoming 2-piece Adidas Originals x Hebru Brantley Forum collection (Image via Adidas)

The Chicago-born artist is known to express himself through his contemporary art, and he has retooled one of the most iconic Adidas Originals silhouettes, Forum Low and High sneakers. The collaborative sneakers express a desire for freedom, determination to overcome, and solidarity through the artist's iconic characters. The Adidas site gives a small introduction to the artist before introducing the shoes,

"Authentic storytelling is at the heart of Hebru Brantley’s work, which is why Brantley has continued to inspire and galvanise his audience for over a decade. Brantley’s characters Frogboy and Rocket were created to express a desire for freedom, a stance in solidarity and a determination to overcome."

The Adidas team was inspired to collaborate with Brantley due to his collective spirit of redefining what a protagonist should be like in the modern world. Brantley's inspiration for creating characters true to the world led to a collaborative capsule that will be an embodiment of confidence.

Hebru Brantley comments on the upcoming collaboration in a press release,

"This collaboration is important for me as a black kid from the South Side of Chicago, I have the ability to make some cool art and have it be celebrated across the country and across the world.

Brantley further commented on how he was given a creative lead in the collaborative project,

I’ve been given creative freedom, from the idea behind the shoes to the campaign to the visual language without any restrictions. I’ve been allowed to tell the stories I want to tell that center on empowerment over power.”

The upcoming silhouette, Forum Low, is clad in a Light Blue / Core Black colorway. The makeover features a Rocket motif on the tongue tags, situated beside lime green-hued toggle-equipped rope laces. The upper is made of smooth suede, which features perforated patterns.

The Adidas trefoil branding is added over the lateral side with a 3-D sketch of the logo alongside a visual easter egg. On the other hand, the heel is done in furry suede material, which contrasts in texture with smooth suede. A Rocket hangtag accompanies the shoes.

Forum High's second offering is clad in Core Black / Tech Olive / Cloud White colorway. The Frogboy character inspires the sneakers' makeover. A Frogboy graphic is seen over the tongue tags, which sit above the hot pink-hued flat laces.

The pair adds another extra set of small laces, which arrives clad in Tech Olive toggle-bearing rope laces. The sneakers come with a Frogboy hangtag. The character is hinted over the custom character printed insoles.

The Hebru Brantley x Adidas Forum Low and Forum High are slated to be released globally through the CONFIRMED and physical stores of Adidas on July 14, 2022.

