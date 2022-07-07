Where to buy Lucas Puig x Adidas Puig Indoor shoes? Price, release date and more details explored

French professional skateboarder Lucas Puig is teaming up with longtime collaborator Adidas once again for a fresh take on the PUIG sneaker. Puig and Adidas Skateboarding are gearing up for the release of their newest Puig Indoor sneaker pack. The collab will release a total of three color schemes.

The Lucas Puig x Adidas Puig Indoor shoes in "Cream/Scarlet," "Black," and "Gray" colorways are all set to be released on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 7 am GMT. Skateboarding enthusiasts will be able to purchase these sneakers via the shoe label's official online store and a few authorized sellers at a retail price of $80.

Lucas Puig x Adidas Puig Indoor shoes will be introduced in three colorways

Take a detailed look at the cream scarlet colorway releasing soon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Over the last two years, Lucas Puig and Adidas Skateboarding have debuted distinctive colorways of the Puig shoes. The Bright “Ink” Blue as well as “Core Black” versions of Lucas’ signature shoe were launched in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

For this year's release, the two are bringing in three fresh color schemes. The footwear pack will offer three colorways: “Cream/Scarlet,” “Gray/Black,” and “Black/Black”. The design inspiration for these Puig Indoor shoes is highlighted on the official web page of the brand as,

“STREAMLINED PUIG STYLE INSPIRED BY FOOTBALL HERITAGE.”

A perfect combination of meshes, leathers, and canvases are employed to achieve the uppers of the cream pairs. The perforated toe caps are done with cream leather, while some parts of the laterals as well as collar areas are fashioned with similarly colored canvases.

While the cream version is constructed with leather, the black and gray editions are made with high-grade nubucks.

Moving on, meshed tongue flaps with gold Adidas branding towards the collars and leather covered heel tabs are the common features of the three pairs. Additionally, all versions have the gold PUIG marking applied to the mid-foot regions. The shoes also have printed insoles in common.

When it comes to shoe’s build up, the lightness of the footwear, along with the sturdy makeup, are well executed that gives the new Adidas Puig Indoor shoes an edge over its forerunner.

The complete construction has been altered in a number of ways to accomplish a featherweight skate shoe. To do this, an improved sole unit with a vulcanized outer sole unit and premium EVA midsole partners with the uppers. The designers have tried to make it a regular and casual wear shoe, instead of just limiting it to a skate shoe.

The product description of these sneakers on the shoe label's shopping website says,

“Progression accented by unmistakable style, the Puig Indoor evolves Lucas Puig's signature shoe into a lighter, leaner model made for anything. Constructed of premium leather and nylon, it solves for durability and finesse with a high-grade EVA midsole, leather lining and Molded sustainable insole.”

Fans can set their reminders on the official Adidas website to purchase the forthcoming sneakers. Keep a watchful eye as the limited edition sneakers will arrive on July 9, 2022. In addition to the label’s online stores, fans can also find the sneakers at selected skate shops after the release. They are priced at $80 for each pair.

