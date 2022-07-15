Where to buy Adidas Originals Stan Smith Stanniversary shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

Adidas Originals Stan Smith is likely the most popular silhouette of the German athletic label. Adidas has been carrying forward the iconic player’s legacy since the inception of his signature shoe in 1965. This year, the company is commemorating the historic Wimbledon victory of Stanley Roger Smith, aka Stan Smith, which was recorded in 1972. The new sneakers, dubbed “Stanniversary,”

The impending Adidas Originals Stan Smith “Stanniversary” edition is slated to hit the sneaker market on July 19, 2022. Those willing to get their hands on these celebratory footwear pieces can avail them both online and in the physical stores of Adidas. They will cost $100 for each pair.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith Stanniversary sneakers are made with off-white overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending Adidas Originals Stan Smith sneakers (Images via Sportskeeda)

Even though Stan Smith's 1972 Wimbledon victory over Ilie Năstase was his sole Wimbledon triumph, it nonetheless played an important role in his notable walk of life.

After 50 years, Adidas Originals has created the Stan Smith "Stanniversary," a sneaker that pays homage to the shoes Stanley wore during his unforgettable game. The official Adidas web page mentions the inspiration for the latest edition as:

“Tapping into our sports heritage archive, we celebrate Stan's victory back in 1972. Now the timeless white silhouette comes in a vintage color palette to add a pop of cool to your look. Whether you're stepping onto the streets for weekend fun or for the daily hustle, these are about to be your new staple.”

These anniversary edition pairs are dressed in the retro colorway "Off White/Cream White/Cloud White" that hearkens back to the glory days of the shoe in tennis. These shoes are adorned with a subtle blush of color that provides a delicate intricacy. The uppers are highlighted by Adidas as:

“Stan Smith logos on the tongue and heel tab are paired with three perforated stripes.”

The entire off-white leathery uppers of the pair are embellished with pops of dark red on the tongue tags. Fashioned with quality textiles, the tongue flaps boast Adidas branding with Stan Smith’s potrait placed underneath. On the lateral side, the perforations are combined with Stan Smith’s debossed letterings.

The heel counters of the shoes are also achieved with premium neutral suedes. These suede elements on the heel tabs feature the highly coveted trefoil logo with the player’s name added below it. These shoes also underline the sustainable approach of the shoe company as they are constructed using upcyled materials. Adidas explains it as:

“Made with a series of recycled materials, this upper features at least 50% recycled content. This product represents just one of our solutions to help end plastic waste.”

Furthermore, these pairs are enhanced with a number of fresh and classic features, including the player’s victory date "JUN, 06, 1972" which is prominent on the internal collars of the sneakers.

To finish off the pair, Adidas Originals creamy midsoles are perfectly banded together with grayish white outer sole units.

Emphasizing the versatile styling of the new release, the shoe label’s website says:

“This classic shoe embodies a universal style and minimalist design that doesn't need attention to do its job.”

Stay tuned to the official website of the shoe label as the Adidas Originals Stan Smith “Stanniversary” retro-inspired rendition will be made public on July 19. Each pair will arrive with a $100 price tag. These silhouettes will be delivered via both offline and online stores of Adidas.

