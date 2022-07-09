Where to buy Adidas Karlie Kloss Trainer XX92 shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

The 29-year-old American supermodel, Karlie Kloss, has teamed up with the German athletic behemoth Adidas to give a fresh makeover to the label’s widely admired XX92 silhouette. After debuting the “Black” and "White" renditions, Karlie has now upgraded the trainer shoes with a minimal “Wonder Mauve” makeup.

The soon-to-be-released “Wonder Mauve/Black” rendition of the Adidas Karlie Kloss Trainer XX92 shoes is slated for release on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 07.00 am GMT. These footwear pieces will be readily available for purchase on Adidas' e-commerce website. Priced at $90 each, the pairs are crafted with a quirky style and curiosity, courtesy of Karlie Kloss.

Adidas Karlie Kloss Trainer XX92 shoes are Karlie’s unique and personal creations

Take a look at the Wonder Mauve colorway of Adidas Karlie Kloss Trainer XX92 shoes (Image via Adidas)

Earlier this year, Karlie Kloss and Adidas debuted their Summer Spring 2022 activewear collection. The two worked flawlessly for a 17-piece clothing lineup, which debuted on May 17. The lineup also released a fresh take on the X9000 silhouette, which was revamped by Kloss.

Taking a leap forward to strengthen their ties, the duo will now launch the Adidas Karlie Kloss Trainer XX92. Here's what Adidas wrote about its collaboration with Karlie Kloss:

“Karlie Kloss brings together three of her passions to create something special for her new SS22 collection. With fashion, sport, and tech at the heart, we are greeted with a truly unique and personal creation.”

Highlighting its association with the supermodel, the label’s website states:

“PLATFORM SNEAKERS IN COLLABORATION WITH KARLIE KLOSS.”

ReleaseRadar @ReleaseR8r



adidas Karlie Kloss Trainer XX92 Wonder Mauve



ADI US: Ad: Releasing August 31stadidas Karlie Kloss Trainer XX92 Wonder MauveADI US: bit.ly/3NYqKgG Ad: Releasing August 31stadidas Karlie Kloss Trainer XX92 Wonder MauveADI US: bit.ly/3NYqKgG https://t.co/f0DY7V2OM2

The dual-toned uppers of the new XX92 sneakers feature the namesake “Wonder Mauve” and “Core Black” color scheme. The uppers are entirely enveloped in Mauve textiles. The textiles used to make the trainers are in sync with Adidas’ stand on sustainable lifestyle and fashion. They are made from cotton as well as upcycled polyester knit materials.

The description of the upcoming Adidas Karlie Kloss Trainer on the official Adidas web page reads:

“Every day brings something new. Embrace it all in these Adidas x Karlie Kloss shoes. The versatile silhouette takes you from the gym to hangouts with friends without missing a beat. The breathable upper has a comfortable knit collar and rides on a platform outsole for added stability and style.”

The toe caps of the uppers are topped with a core black synthetic outsole component. Undoubtedly, the thick black platform sole units are the most striking elements of the trainers.

The eyelets are fashioned with similar textiles and nicely coupled with akin tongue flaps. Towards the collars, these tongue flaps are adorned with co-branded tags featuring Adidas' iconic trefoil logo as well as “Karlie Kloss” letterings.

Along with this, black linings are used to highlight the collars right next to the mauve inners. These mauve inner linings are complimented with core black insoles that finish off the footbed. These inner sole units are stamped with Karlie Kloss typography and heel counters also sport black synthetic elements that finalize the uppers' esthetic. Ultimately for the base, an all-black textured platform sole has been used.

Set your reminder on the Adidas’ web page for the release of the approaching Adidas Karlie Kloss Trainer XX92 “Wonder Mauve” shoes. They will be sold at the determined price tag of $90 a pair and can be easily grabbed from the brand’s shopping site.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far