Karlie Kloss x Adidas: Where to buy, price, release date, and more about the activewear collab

Adidas has announced its collaboration with long-standing partner Karlie Kloss for the third time to create a Summer Spring 2022 collection. The 29-year-old supermodel and business entrepreneur is introducing a tech-induced collection to encourage the next generation of women.

The Karlie Kloss x Adidas collection will feature 17-apparel pieces that are fun, stylish, functional, and technical. The collaborative capsule will be released on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to the AdiClub members as early access and on Thursday, May 19, 2022 for general public on adidas.com.

More about the newly released Karlie Kloss x Adidas SS22 collection

The newly released Karlie Kloss x Adidas SS22 collection (Image via Adidas)

The newly released collection is born out of Kloss's love of sports, fashion, and integration of the two. The 17-piece collection offers apparel, footwear, and an accessories line. The footwear line includes three silhouette offerings and the accessories line includes 2 pieces featuring graphic prints.

Through this collaborative offering, the supermodel is encouraging girls and women to lead an active and healthy lifestyle. All the pieces in the collection are ammalgamations of style, versatility, and integration across fashion, technology, sports, and design.

When talking about the upcoming collection, Adidas' website states:

"The Adidas x Karlie Kloss Adidas collection includes a selection of evolved basics, created to keep up with the way multi-dimensional women move with these changing times - whether it’s working out, chilling out or killing it at work.

It further reads:

Starting with the essential bra and tights, followed by cover-ups for creative layering, the collection aims to provide women with coveted pieces they find themselves reaching for time and time again. The collection features a palette of energetic oranges with deep, beautiful blues and blacks for a bold statement that’s designed for busy women with big ambitions in life."

For the first time ever, the collection will be introducing garments with QR codes, through which customers can scan and explore the inspiration, technology, and design approach behind the garments.

Apparel pieces in the collection range from modern lifestyle clothes to functional workout basics. Key pieces in the collection include an oversized KK pullover and flared black pants. The varsity bomber jacket has been designed to intersect style and performance.

Adidas' website also reads:

"The Adidas x Karlie Kloss collection is designed to motivate those who work out in the most awe-inspiring setting, nature. These natural, luscious greens and earthly burgundies will make you feel driven and connected, a true force to be reckoned with."

The upcoming collaborative collection's code technology was designed by Ritika Shamdasani, a graduate student. She is the co-model for the campaign as well as a scholar from Kloss' affiliated non-profit organization and course.

Ritika Shamdasani in the upcoming Karlie Kloss x Adidas collaboration (Image via Adidas)

Speaking about her co-model and student Ritika, Karlie Kloss commented in an interview with WWD,

“It was so inspiring to have her on set with me, and be in the campaign for this. It’s so inspiring to see these young women continue to tackle the world’s problems using their coding superpowers and skills and passions to create positive change. And also they’re quite entrepreneurial."

Kode with Klossy is a non-profit coding camp founded by Karlie Kloss in 2015 to empower young female students to become leaders in STEM and learn coding. The camp attracts students from 100 countries, and Ritika was a part of it in 2019.

In a press release made by the trefoil company, Karlie Kloss commented upon the newest technology, saying:

"My favorite part about the collection though is how it combines my love for fashion and technology with a special QR code that allows people to explore the inspirations behind this collection. I’m so fascinated by the ways in which fashion and technology can intersect; I truly believe it is the future of fashion. Working with Adidas to create this unique experience for consumers was so fun, and I’m beyond excited for people to not only enjoy the comfort and style of these pieces but have a closer look at how we created them.”

The full collection includes the following merchandise:

Seamless Knit layered top which retails at $50 in two colorways: Mesa/ Night Indigo and Carbon/Black. The top is made of atleast 60% recycled material, which is a part of sustainable project of trefoil company to help end plastic waste. Seamless Long Sleeve Knit Crop Top retails at $60 in Mesa/Night Indigo colorway. Shorts retails at $50 and comes in black and white colorways. Bomber Jacket retails for $100 in Wonder mauve and black colorway. Hoodie retails at $70 in black colorway. Flared pants retail at $70 in black colorway Sweat Pants retails at $60 in non dyed and Night Indigo colorway. Oversized Vest retails at $90 non dyed colorway. Crop Tees retails at $50 in white, black and Wonder mauve colorway. Long sleeve tee retails at $60 in black and light flash yellow colorway. Crew Sweatshirts retails at $60 in non dyed and night indigo colorway. Ribbed tank top retails T $45 in black colorway. Trainer XX92 retails at $90 in three colorways including, 'Wonder Mauve/ Core Black/Wonder Mauve', 'Core Black/ Cloud White/ Core Black', and Cloud White/ Core Black/ Cloud White' colorways. Trainer X9000 retails at $140 in four colorways including, 'Core Black/ Cloud White/ Mesa', 'Off white/ Light Flash Yellow/ Mesa', 'Wonder Mauve/ Core Black/ Cloud White', and 'Core Black/ Utility Black/ Off-white' colorways. XX92 Vegan Shoes retails at $90 in two colorways including 'Off White/ Cloud White/ Off White' and 'Core Black/ Cloud White/ Core Black' colorways. This footwear product is made with animal free ingredients to offer you a vegan option. Tote Bag can be availed for $90 in two colorways including black and mesa.

The entire collection is made of Adidas' Aeroready fabric technology, which provides comfort and optimum performance. The collection is infused with dry fit fabric and uses no-tye technology to give a natural color in replacement of traditional dyeing techniques.

This technique saves 60% water and its recycled material construction helps end plastic waste. A few pieces in the collection are part of the Parley Ocean Plastic project technology, which also helps save ocean water.

The Adidas x Karlie Kloss' collection will start releasing on May 17, 2022 and will continue to do so until May 25, 2022. The collection will range from $45 to $140 and can be availed exclusively on the official e-commerce site of Adidas. The entire collection is made up of recycled materials to help Adidas continue with their sustainability approach.

Edited by Saman