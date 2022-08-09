Where to buy Adidas SPZL Warszawa shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

After introducing collaborative releases with C.P. Company and Liam Gallagher earlier in 2022, German athletic label Adidas is now ready to drop its fresh take on Adidas SPZL shoes. Dubbed “Warszawa,” the sneakers will arrive this Friday.

The Adidas SPZL Warszawa “Noble Maroon/Bright Yellow/Nigh Navy” sneakers are scheduled for release on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 2 pm GMT. With a price tag of $110 per pair, these brilliantly colored pairs will be delivered by the Adidas CONFIRMED app and other select retail vendors.

Readers can even set reminders for these shoes by signing up on the brand’s official page.

Adidas SPZL Warszawa shoes appears in Noble Maroon and Bright Yellow colorway

Take a detailed look at the upcoming Adidas SPZL Warszawa sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gary Aspden is the brains behind the Adidas SPEZIAL range. The lineup, which debuted in 2014, draws inspiration from Adidas' huge library to produce one-to-one retros from the 1970s and 1980s as well as brand-new shoes and clothing that reflect the past to fit into the present.

In addition to building up a collection of rare and antique Adidas shoes, he attempted to woo Kanye West to the company in 2006. For the uninitiated, Gary continues to create designs for the SPZL line, although he is no longer an employee of the business. In the latest entry, the designer offers Noble Maroon and Bright Yellow makeup.

Consortium @theconsortium



Draw closes Thursday 11th August at 08:30 hrs GMT.



releases.consortium.co.uk/releases.html



Good luck!



Read the full Consortium Releases T&Cs on our website. Enter our draw for an opportunity to purchase a pair of adidas Originals x SPEZIAL Warszawa SPZL via Consortium Releases.Draw closes Thursday 11th August at 08:30 hrs GMT.Good luck!Read the full Consortium Releases T&Cs on our website. Enter our draw for an opportunity to purchase a pair of adidas Originals x SPEZIAL Warszawa SPZL via Consortium Releases.Draw closes Thursday 11th August at 08:30 hrs GMT.releases.consortium.co.uk/releases.htmlGood luck!Read the full Consortium Releases T&Cs on our website. https://t.co/FsiQY3uawP

The description of the new Adidas Warszawa SPZL sneakers on the brand’s web page reads,

“An extension of the famed city series beloved by terrace fans, these adidas Warszawa SPZL Shoes continue the story in deep maroon and bright yellow. They're made with a suede upper and detailed with synthetic leather 3-Stripes. A navy gum rubber outsole completes the look.”

The complete design of these latest SPZL low-top shoes is composed of premium suede elements. The color palette featuring Noble Maroon, Night Navy, Bright Yellow, and Black is sported by these footwear pieces.

The toe caps are made using red suedes. Adjacent to the toe caps are the lateral sides that are adorned with a characteristic three stripe design, achieved with bright yellow hues. The shoe’s name “WARSZAWA” is also added right next to these stripes.

HANON @hanonshop

#hanon #adidas #spezial

bit.ly/3BGsZlT adidas Warszawa SPZL launches via an ONLINE RAFFLE which will be live until Thursday 11th August at 13:00BST adidas Warszawa SPZL launches via an ONLINE RAFFLE which will be live until Thursday 11th August at 13:00BST #hanon #adidas #spezial bit.ly/3BGsZlT https://t.co/Fss54KzVpk

Coming to the tongue flaps, they are constructed of red textured elements other than suedes. These etched tongues are embellished with Adidas trefoil branding tags in traditional blue and white hues. The tongue section is finalized with matching maroon lace fasteners.

Here, the inner linings are covered in matching maroon colors that are complimented by the white and blue printed insoles. Prints of “Adidas,” “spezial footbed,” “fussbett,” and trefoil logos make the insoles.

Moving on, the heel counters that are created with maroon suede underlays are topped with yellow heel tabs. One shoe heel tab is stamped with a similar hill motif, like the ones etched on the tongue flap, while the brand's iconic trefoil logo is added to the heel tab of the other shoe.

Rounding out the shoe are the Night Navy outer sole units, boasting a trefoil logo at the base.

Mark your calendars for the next Adidas SPZL “Warszawa” shoes that are dropping on Friday, August 12, via the Adidas CONFIRMED app and select retailers, priced at $110.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava