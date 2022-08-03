Where to buy Palace x Adidas Fall 2022 collection? Release date and more details explored 

Levent Tanju’s Palace Skateboards has once again teamed up with the German activewear juggernaut Adidas for a limited edition apparel capsule collection. Adopting white and green color schemes, the highly coveted duo created a minimalist design apparel lineup.

The soon-to-be-released Palace x Adidas Fall 2022 apparel assortment is slated to drop on August 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT in North America, followed by August 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. JST in Japan. The collection will be available for purchase both online and in the skateboarding label's offline store locations.

Readers from Japan can fetch them via the Palace Japan web store, and on the official “Palace_Skateboards” WeChat store after their release on August 6.

Palace x Adidas Fall 2022 collection offers apparel pieces in green and white colorways

Take a closer at the items offered under the collaborative Fall 2022 lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

After debuting their collaborative “Nature” collection with Adidas Originals in May 2022, Palace Skateboards reunited with the sportswear giant for the new monotone Fall 2022 apparel collection. The upcoming styles come in green and white color options as opposed to their earlier "Palace Adidas Nature" assortment, which included lightweight coats, practical sweatshirts, camping cargo, and more. These limited apparel pieces are adorned with co-branded logos of the duo.

The collab’s lineup will offer sweatshirts, crewneck tees, combination sweatpants, snapback caps, and crew socks. All the clothing pieces will be introduced in two colors: green and white; with markings done in bold black hues.

The crewneck sweatshirts feature co-branded logos on the chest as well as similar branding tags towards the upper end of the sleeves. Around the neck, these outerwears are embellished with Adidas’ three stripe logos. These designs are executed in green and black for the white colorway, and in black and white for the green base.

Next up are the monotone casual t-shirts that are once again decorated with co-branded logos on the chest as well as similar branding tags on their short-sleeves.

The elasticated everyday wear sweatpants are also composed of green and white fabrics. The branding tag is placed near the knees on the front, and the same logo is embroidered on the top backside of the bottomwear. These pants are fashioned with large-pockets for greater functionality.

Moving on, the six panel caps are made using green and white textiles and boast embroidered logos on the front, alongside co-branding tags on the rear sides. They are equipped with adjustable straps and buckles for improved fitting.

Lastly, the two colorways are also offered in crew socks. The socks are also adorned with labels from both brands.

The upcoming Palace x Adidas Autumn 2022 lineup, will arrive alongside other Fall 2022 offerings of the skateboarding label. The collection will be available on August 5, in the UK in-store and online at 11 am BST, for Europe's online locations it can be availed from 12 pm CST.

For US online stores, the collection will be dropped at 8 am PDT, and at 11 am EDT and PDT in New York and LA in-store locations, respectively.

On Saturday, August 6, clothing pieces will arrive in Japan from 11 am JST (in-store), and 11 am CST on WeChat and JD.com.

