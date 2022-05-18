Palace x Adidas SS22 collab: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored about the Nature collection

Palace and Adidas are continuing their ongoing partnership with the launch of a new collection, dubbed Nature, for Spring Summer 2022. The collection is based on an outdoor theme and is inspired by the great mother nature.

The Palace x Adidas Nature collaborative collection will launch on the CONFIRMED and official e-commerce site of Palace Skateboards on May 20, 2022, followed by a later release on Palace Japan on May 21, 2022.

More about the upcoming Palace X Adidas' Nature collection

The upcoming Palace X Adidas' Nature collection (Image via Palace Skateboards)

Adidas Originals and Palace have been long-time collaborators and came together intitally in 2014, and ever since, they have continued to drop collaborative capsules centered around athleticwear, skateboarding designs, and sneakers.

However, for the upcoming Spring Summer 2022 collection, the streetwear and sportswear brands have focused on the functional apparel line and trekking-inspired pieces. The upcoming Nature collection was given an official lookbook by the Palace on May 16, 2022, alongside a campaign film.

The campaign film is shot by moviemaker and documentarian Will Robson Scott and features the famous fisherman, tea connoisseur, angler, and photographer Chris Yates, 63, and renowned skater Heitor Da Silva as they explore the countryside in the British lands.

The Nature collection comprises garb which will provide essentials for a three-day summer jaunt around the banks of the Wye and the Trossachs of Scotland. The collection includes fleece jumpers, utility jackets, trekking bags, crewnecks, shorts, joggers, tees, and hats.

The co-branding logo of the two lables is seen adorned across the entire collection, which features Adidas' Trefoil logo, accompanied by the Palace Triferg moniker, and "nature" lettering emblazoning the apparel pieces in cursive font.

Moss-hued fleece jumpers sit alongside pocket-heavy lightweight stone-accented jackets. The pocket-heavy stone jacket also nods to the trefoil sportswear giant by accentuating Adidas' "End Plastic Waste" symbol upon the cuffs of the sleeves alongside the three-stripes.

The lightweight jacket further features alternating pockets on the front across the stomach, one in each corner, as they sports netting, collaborative branding, as well as pullcords for comfort and utility.

The Palace design team took a trip down to the creeks with the trefoil company by introducing a 10-piece collection, which was predominately taken over by Wild Pine and Stone colorways. The Nature collection is constructed in a polyester fleece material, while mainting the sustainability through the addition of recycled materials.

The collection offers a practical and functional nylon cap, which features a bug-repelling netting, a split compartment backpack to hold the essentials and ankle-cuffed slacks to keep the bugs at length.

T-shirts from the collection comes in four different colorways including beige, orange, cyan, and olive colorways. Rounding out the collection, the Nature line also offers matching trousers, which accentuates the aforementioned co-branded logo alongside the "End Plastic Waste" letting adorn on the leg. The tactile pockets and three stripes at the rear complete the look.

The entire Nature collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of the Palace, as well as the CONFIRMED app, starting Friday, May 20, 2022, 11 a.m. BST. It will later be released in Japan on May 21, 2022, in-store and online at 11 a.m. JST and on WeChat.

Edited by Saman