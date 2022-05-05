Palace's Summer 2022 Collection: Release date, where to buy, price, and more details explored

After its recent collaboration with Calvin Klein, Palace Skateboard is back this season to present a summer 2022 collection. The lookbook for its summer 2022 collection was captured by popular British photographer Will Scarborough.

The London imprint brand presented a well-rounded 121-piece collection which included apparel lines, footwear lines. It also featured an accessories line, ranging from tracksuits and shoes, to towels and cubes. The full summer 2022 collection will be released on the official store's website on May 6, 2022, in the U.S. and May 7, 2022, in Japan.

More about Palace Skateboards' upcoming Summer 2022 collection

Palace's Summer 2022 collection includes graphics, natural, and cultural references across the entire drop. The drop is a well-rounded collection that includes t-shirts, full-sleeve shirts, crewnecks, sweaters, jackets, shorts, denims, tracksuits, caps, bags, accessories, and many more things.

Highlights from the drop include a pastel velour tracksuit, "Palboro" adorned tee, tie-dye denim shirt and shorts combinations, bucket hats, Rubik's cubes, skateboards, and inter-inspired tops.

The collection presents a mirror to the classic Palace esthetics, including physical Triferg branded labels plastered across the collection. For the summer 2022 drop, the skating brand also teamed up with Sperry for his signature boat shoe.

For summer 2022 jackets, the label has included Goretex jackets and used the goretex as its major component. The pac-lite jacket comes in different colors, while the motor-racing bomber jacket donnes custom themed-patches. Denim jackets include a vintage-effect dye esthetic, and lastly, toweling is used in the zip-up to make a transitional statement.

In sweatshirts, the label has included hoodies and crewnecks. The graphics of Dog and Duck from the label appear on the leading hoodie. The drop also includes an emoji sweater, as well as 80's inspired crewnecks with emoji-like symbols that range from the peace sign to rainbow arching over its Triferg moniker.

Pal State crewnecks also make an appearance in the collection. The Triferg moniker can further be seen upon the hoodies to make a case for overt branding. The English rose motif upon the sweatshirt is a nod to the label's British founding.

Hawaiin floral prints and china plate graphics are seen over shirts in addition to statue motifs, which are consistently seen throughout the collection. Palace's shirts are made in Cuban collar style to give a summer-ready appearance. The collection also decks rugby tops, velour tops and polos.

The summer 2022 assortment also includes tees in both full-sleeve patterns and short-sleeved patterns. Aformentioned Rubik's Cube design adorns the tees across the chest. The standout piece includes a P-head chicken graphic, cigarette packet branding in cowboy artwork, and nostalgic palaska patterned tees. Other than these, there are tees available in abundance to satisfy the customers.

Even if the collection is for the summer season, the knitwear hasn't been ignored, but rather kept to a minimum. The knitwear includes the label's dog and duck graphics as well as intarsia knits.

The collection's bottomwear has pieces that are riveting

The bottomwearr includes denim shorts, trousers, joggers, swim trunks, basketball shorts and denim jeans. These come in different graphics such as china plate, statue, XX, tie-dye, and basic styling. The collection also includes a selection of floral, beach-ready, and vibrant options.

In the footwear line, the label has collaborated with Sperry for their take upon the OG Top-Sider boat shoes in Olde English font in two colorways. The shoes are decked out in denim uppers, contrasting with branding. The footwear line also includes pool slides from the label.

The hats from the collection come in different styles, including baseball, buckets, curduroy, cowboy, and more. Branding takes center stage in the caps as well as metal graphic logos make an appearance. For the colder season, the collection also offers argyle knitted hats.

In accessories, the drop serves rubik's cube, p-graphic mugs, towels, wallets, belt pins, cushions, as well as a skateboard choice.

The entire collection will be released both online and in-store on May 6, 2022, at 11 AM GMT, and the next day in Japan at the same time. The collection can also be availed through the official @Palace_ Skateboards WeChat store starting May 7, 2022, at 11 AM CST.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan