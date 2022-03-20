How to buy Celine Homme's Summer 2022 trekking bag collection? Price and more

Celine Homme launched its "trekking" bag collection, which was first seen during the Summer 2022 "Cosmic Cruiser" runway show courtesy of Hedi Slimane, who has been the label's creative, image, and artistic director since February 1, 2018.

The "Cosmic Cruiser" campaign was shot in June 2021, but the ready-to-wear collection debuted on the site to buy in November 2021. Soon, followed by another, the official debut of the "Trekking" bag collection is finally here.

More about the Celine "Trekking" Bag collection

Ángel Vázquez @4ngelVazquez CELINE HOMME se inspira en el mundo de la escalada y crea la colección de bolsos "Trekking". CELINE HOMME se inspira en el mundo de la escalada y crea la colección de bolsos "Trekking". https://t.co/p134R6kJde

With Covid restrictions being lifted, people are travelling to different places once again andd hence fashion labels are providing the essentials for their traveling needs. The new Celine bag collection provides a wide array of options, from one-day travel trips to a whole week of travel bags, with a total of six travel bags in the collection.

The bags borrow their finishing and materials from the styles that enthusiasts enjoy in the world of climbing and off-roading, sporting a technical aesthetic over the collection.

:): 임家네 차남 @monstaxuality All of the celebrities modeled the Large Zipped Belt Bag Trekking in Nylon with Celine Print in their posts. This bag costs $1,250 USD. All of the celebrities modeled the Large Zipped Belt Bag Trekking in Nylon with Celine Print in their posts. This bag costs $1,250 USD. https://t.co/voijZAtYbN

First seen during the Summer "Cosmic Cruiser" show, the bags relay the aesthetics of travel, teenage youth culture, and motocross. Hedi Slimane's Celine Homme collection now sees these travel bags added to its collection.

NOT JAY B @jaybnowwhr Winter season is here and dressing up simply is the best way you can choose. Do not miss the coined Celine Large Zipped Belt Bag from the label's Summer 2022 "Cosmic Cruiser" Trekking Bag collection for your everyday styling. Winter season is here and dressing up simply is the best way you can choose. Do not miss the coined Celine Large Zipped Belt Bag from the label's Summer 2022 "Cosmic Cruiser" Trekking Bag collection for your everyday styling. https://t.co/9t6XSfcc94

The material includes webbing, mesh, laces, padding, stretch pockets, and metal rings engraved with the logo of Celine Homme. The bags feature nylon working straps and laces that come together to form the classic style. The trekking bags include, belts, take on Ava with "Trekking," a messenger, two sizes of three backpacks, and a phone puch in nylon.

The first style in the collection is belt bags, which are available for $1250 in black and khaki colorways. The large zipped belt bag in nylon was seen over K-pop star Yeonjun in an Instagram post,

The second style in the category is the medium 'Messenger' bag which is exclusively available in black for $1800. The third style in the collection is the 'Medium Trekking Ava' bag which can be availed for $1700 in khaki and pale gray colorway, in cotton gabardine and smooth calfskin respectively.

The fourth style is 'Trekking phone pouch' which are available for $860 in khaki and black colorways in cotton gabardine and nylon respectively. There are two styles of trekking backpacks."Medium trekking backpacks" are available for $1950 in khaki and black colorways.

CELINE @celineofficial

"TEEN KNIGHT POEM"



CELINE TREKKING BACKPACK



COLLECTION AVAILABLE NOW IN STORE AND AT



HEDI SLIMANE PHOTOGRAPHY

JANUARY 2021

CHÂTEAU DE CHAMBORD



#CELINEHOMME

#CELINEBYHEDISLIMANE CELINE HOMME"TEEN KNIGHT POEM"CELINE TREKKING BACKPACKCOLLECTION AVAILABLE NOW IN STORE AND AT CELINE.COM HEDI SLIMANE PHOTOGRAPHYJANUARY 2021CHÂTEAU DE CHAMBORD CELINE HOMME"TEEN KNIGHT POEM"CELINE TREKKING BACKPACKCOLLECTION AVAILABLE NOW IN STORE AND AT CELINE.COMHEDI SLIMANE PHOTOGRAPHYJANUARY 2021CHÂTEAU DE CHAMBORD#CELINEHOMME#CELINEBYHEDISLIMANE https://t.co/6rqJ4AGGRg

The sixth and last in the collection is a khaki cotton gabardine for $2400. This is the best accessory in the range and also the largest piece on offer. The bags can be purchased online on celine.com and in boutiques worldwide.

Edited by Gunjan