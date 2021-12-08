"I look forward to revealing diverse perspectives of myself": BLACKPINK's Lisa on being Celine Haute Parfumerie's Global Ambassador

They say a picture speaks a thousand words, and with a stunning pictorial on December 7, Celine Haute Parfumeri officially named BLACKPINK'S Lisa as their new global brand ambassador. According to various media reports, the young Thai singer just made her runway debut for the brand a few days back. Lisa participated as a runway model for Celine's 2022 Women's Collection in Nice, France.

When asked about this huge win, here is what Lisa had to say in a recent interview with Elle,

"As each CELINE perfume has a strong character and stands out individually, I also look forward to revealing diverse and confident perspectives of myself as a CELINE perfume global ambassador."

In a recent interview with Elle, BLACKPINK's maknae mentions the amount of thought and consideration she gives scents and perfumes. She mentions that she chooses distinct scents based on the occasion and who she's going to meet. When asked about which Celine perfume will be her signature brand, here is what she told Elle,

"If I have to pick one from the CELINE perfume collection, it would be ‘EAU DE CALIFORNIE’. It is inspired by California nights – the summer nights that I love – and I could spray it for the rest of my life. When I sprinkle a little ‘EAU DE CALIFORNIE’ atop the sofa while spending a leisurely evening with my dogs and cats, it feels like I’m in heaven. How could you not love this perfume?"

Upon hearing this news, BLACKPINK fans and BLINKS took to social media to express their excitement.

BLINKS show their support for BLACKPINK'S Lisa

Upon hearing that Lisa is the new face of a french luxury brand, netizens and BLINKS could not contain their enthusiasm. They expressed their good wishes to the young K-pop idol.

With her recent solo debut, Lisa has been receiving some much-deserved spotlight. The young singer's music video surpassed over 70 million views within the first 24 hours, setting the record for the 'the most numbers of views' on YouTube. With various collabs making BLACKPINK Lisa's presence even more distinct, BLINK'S cannot wait for what the band and the band members have in store for them.

