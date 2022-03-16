Meet Inkigayo’s new MCs: TXT’s Yeonjun, Noh Jung-ui, and Seo Bum-jun

On March 15, Inkigayo announced BigHit's Legendary Trainee TXT's Yeonjun, actress Nog Jung-ui and Nevertheless actor Seo Bum-jun as a whole new set of MCs with various talents. The shift comes with current MCs IVE’s Ahn Yu-jun, TREASURE’s Jihoon, and NCT’s Sungchan passing the baton to the new trio.

The trio has shown incredible potential and power in their respective fields. They have also shown exponential growth, leading them to expand their skill sets more by hosting music shows.

Being the MC of a K-pop music show comes with its perks, such as a wider audience reach and a chance to connect with idol groups (during interviews or backstage), which aren’t easy to come by.

The Inkigayo MC cast went through a change recently, and the company has selected their new hosts. TXT’s Yeonjun, Noh Jung-ui, and Seo Bum-jun will be leading the music show as MCs starting next month.

The trio consists of one K-pop star and two rising actors. The chemistry between the trio will be a major attraction for fans.

Yeonjun, the eldest in BIGHIT MUSIC’s TOMORROW X TOGETHER boy group, solidified his position as the K-pop ‘It’ boy soon after his debut. His strong stage presence, flawless trainee history, dance, and vocal skills make him one of the most prominent fourth-generation K-pop idols.

Noh Jung-ui debuted as a child actress. She recently made an appearance on Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi’s Our Beloved Summer, wherein she received positive reviews.

On the other hand, Seo Bum-jun has played supportive roles in multiple famous projects such as Nevertheless (which marked his debut), Dr. Park’s Clinic and Disney+’s Rookie Cops. The actor will be playing the lead role in the upcoming series The Present is Beautiful.

Inkigayo’s PD (Producing Director) Ryu Seung-ho described the company’s decision to choose three rising stars in his new MC reveal statement. The PD emphasized the blend of K-pop idols and actors, aiming to give audiences a refreshing chemistry.

“All three of them have the qualities to lead K-culture in the near future that will match the reputation as the MCs of ‘Inkigayo,’ the birthplace of top stars. Also, it is expected that the teamwork of rising Korean actors and a K-pop star will show a new chemistry that can’t be seen anywhere else.”

Viewers can watch the three new MCs take over Inkigayo starting April 3.

