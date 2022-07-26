When is the Gucci X Adidas Gazelle collection re-releasing? Release date and more details

On Friday, February 25, 2022, Adidas confirmed their upcoming collaboration with the luxury fashion giant, Gucci. Gucci took to Milan Fashion Week to showcase the collaborative collection at its runway show, dubbed the Exquisite Gucci, on July 26, 2022.

Revealed to fans and brand enthusiasts in February, through the Gucci Exquisite show, the collection was finally released to the public at retail on June 7, 2022. However, the dynamic duo have no plans of putting an end to their collaboration just yet.

The label confirmed that multiple new pieces and the previously released Gazelle silhouettes will be re-released on the CONFIRMED app on July 28, 2022.

More about the re-releasing Gucci X Adidas Gazelle footwear collection

The Gucci x Adidas footwear collection is a blend of the sportswear giant's classic silhouettes and the luxury fashion house's high-quality makeovers. For the upcoming re-release of the collaborative Gazelle collection, the dynamic duo has prepared eight colorways in both men's and women's styles.

The classic Gazelle silhouette is reiterated in unique materials and patterns, including G-monogram, velvet, suede, snakeskin, and various leather variations. The official Adidas site gives an introduction to the collaborative collection:

"The collaborative collection between adidas and Gucci pulls inspiration from Creative Director Alessandro Michele's memories of the '80s and '90s. The result is a series of hybrid looks that are simultaneously both nostalgic and contemporary, all expressing the collaboration through a melding of emblematic adidas and Gucci motifs."

The upcoming re-release will feature four men's styles and four women's styles. Leading with the women's collection, the offering will contain -

Gazelle shoes in Yellow / White / Red colorway, which will retail for $850. Gazelle shoes in Pink / Collegiate Purple / Bold Green, which will retail for $850. Gazelle shoes in Mesa / White / Red colorway, which will retail for $850. Gazelle GG shoes in Mesa / White / Red colorway, which will retail for $1,290.

The first three are lace-up shoes, whose uppers are constructed out of Duchesse silk and Demetra materials. The lining of the insides of the sneakers are made in textile. Rubber outsoles finish off the design details. The product description on the site reads:

"These Gazelle shoes are taken over with the Gucci Trefoil print."

The 4th offering, aka Gazelle GG shoes, are the new introduction to the collaborative offerings, which feature an in-built platform sneaker sole. The makeover comes with a giant rainbow-hued platform sole, which is a reminiscense of the look at the classic court shoe sky-high approach.

The upper of the Gazelle GG sneakers is made out of Canvas material. The product description at the site reads,

"These GG canvas Gazelle shoes are taken over with the Gucci Trefoil print."

Focusing on men's styles, the collaborative offering comes in four new colorways including,

Gazelle shoes in Mesa / White / Red colorway, which retails for $850. Gazelle shoes in Light Blue / Yellow / Red colorway, which retails for $850. Gazelle shoes in Light Pink / Collegiate Purple / Bold Green colorway, which retails for $850. Gazelle shoes in White / Collegiate Royal / Red colorway, which retails for $850.

The first offering is the Mesa colorway from the men's style, which opts for the classic style. It is similar to the aforementioned women's colorway. The other three offerings are different as they opt for a suede construction instead of Canvas and Demetra upper.

The Light Blue and White colorway opts for the three-stripe branding with a Trefoil print over the upper. The shoes also feature a "GAZELLE" lettering on the lateral side of the shoes.

All eight styles from the Gucci x Adidas Gazelle sneaker collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Adidas CONFIRMED, on July 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. GMT in the price range of $850 to $1,290.

