Where to buy Elena Delle Donne x Nike Air Deldon shoes? Price and more details explored

Nike is advancing its existing collaboration with the Washington Mystics’ star Elena Delle Donne with a new colorway for their recently created Nike Air Deldon shoe.

Elena Delle Donne x Nike Air Deldon fresh colorway is all set to hit the sneaker stores in the upcoming weeks. Although an official release date has not yet been announced, these functional footwear designs will be sold for $120 per pair.

Interested readers will be able to buy them from Nike’s online store, alongside other partnering Nike Basketball retail outlets.

Elena Delle Donne x Nike Air Deldon appears in mismatch makeup with blue and black overlays

Take a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

WNBA legend Elena Delle Donne has always placed pluralism and connectivity at the helm of her on-court designs with the Swoosh label. In 2019, she unveiled Air Zoom UNVRS lace-free slip-on design.

For the unversed, Della’s sister, who was born with autism, cerebral palsy, and blindness, has continued to inspire the player throughout her daily life. Therefore, Della’s first signature shoe, Nike Air Deldon 1, paid heartfelt homage to her sister and those across the globe without the easy accessibility of sneakers.

Nike Air Deldon, Elena Delle Donne's first trademark shoe, was unveiled the previous month. The sneakers were made with everyone's needs in mind and included Nike's original Flyease technology for accessibility.

As a champion for everybody, Delle Donne made sure that those with physical limitations, like her sister, who has trouble putting on conventional shoes, have the basketball gear they can count on. In addition to these features, the silhouette was loaded with performance-enhancing details to guarantee that it is court-ready.

Air Deldon now comes in a color scheme that is predominantly made up of blue and gray tones, as opposed to the sneaker's original hue, which featured a minty green.

The new variant of the recently debuted silhouette, which was worn during the 2022 WNBA season, has been officially confirmed. The pair features a Summit White/Indigo Storm/Pure Platinum color palette.

Here, the "Pure Platinum" and "Summit White" nylon tongue flaps reclines for simple entry and is joined by a supportive blue pull tab. Moving on, the "Indigo Storm" hue is evident on the swooshes added to the lateral sides, the speckled mudguard, and on the meshed heel counters. Blue touches can also be spotted on the rubberized counter, which features a tiny black swoosh.

The tonal spectrum is highlighted with yellow lace fasteners loaded with multi-colored speckles all over and rear pull tabs attached to the heel counters. The crimson red and blue "DDD" and "NIKE" branding tags are then inserted into the glossy black collar, which is followed by a perforated mesh on the medial forefoot.

Rounding out the shoe is the sole unit that features an Air Strobel unit throughout the footbed for a responsive feel. The complete uppers are color-matched with the outer sole unit for a crisp composition.

Delle Donne's iconic Nike Air Deldon sneakers in the latest colorway are anticipated to be available in the upcoming weeks. The new sneakers will be sold via Nike's online stores and exclusive Nike Basketball retail stores for $120.

