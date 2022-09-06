Where to buy Kylian Mbappe x Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite KM FG cleats? Price and more details explored 

Kylian Mbappe has joined forces with the Swoosh brand to debut their Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite KM FG footwear pieces. Nike has a long history of collaborating with athletes; this time, it is Paris Saint Germain's star player. These designs have been launched in Dark Beetroot and Metallic Gold overlays.

The newly launched Kylian Mbappe x Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite KM FG cleats are easily purchasable from the Swoosh label's e-commerce store. These firm-ground soccer cleats come at a fixed price of $295 for each pair, in sizes ranging from 4 to 13.

Kylian Mbappe's Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite KM FG soccer cleats offered in dark beetroot overlays

Take a closer look at the newly released soccer cleats (Image via Twitter/@brfootball)

The description of the new Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 on the brand's web page reads,

“Kylian Mbappe’s explosiveness, plus his super-fast change of direction, puts him firmly among the best finishers in the world. With nods to his heritage, this boot is made to help you play just like KM—with blinding pace and purpose. We added a Zoom Air unit, made specifically for football, and grippy texture up top for exceptional touch, so you can dominate in the waning minutes of a match—when it matters most.”

The overall design of these technically advanced cleats features Dark Beetroot, University Blue, Vivid Purple, and Metallic Vivid Gold color schemes. To begin with, the material used for the uppers is known as Vaporposite+. This upgraded material mixes a gripping grid mesh for a perfect fit and a good sense of ball control.

Although most of the uppers are wrapped in distinct dark Beetroot hues, the metallic gold embellishments make these soccer footwear designs even more attractive. The tongues, braided lace loops, sides, inners, and insoles are all executed perfectly with beetroot tones. Both sides are weaved with Air and Swoosh markings in metallic gold.

Dribbling, moving, or netting will come naturally to the wearer because of its softness while still solid and firmly wrapped around one's feet.

On the rear sides, the heel counters wrapped in blue are juxtaposed by the gold stripe featuring "MERCURIAL" lettering in beetroot pink tones.

The structure's speed cage, which attaches the heel to the outsole without increasing the load, is made of a light but sturdy polymer.

Moreover, the tri-star studs offer multi-directional gripping with each stride, enabling quick and secure direction shifts. When braking, heel studs offer steadiness and traction. During fast starts, toe-off center studs provide grip.

The Flyknit covers your ankle in supple, elastic mesh for a more comfortable grip. A revamped design enhances the grip to match the foot more accurately. The Swoosh label achieved this by performing numerous wear tests on multiple athletes. A more curved toe box, as well as an improved heel lockdown, are the results.

For the first time, Nike has created a brand-new, 3/4 Zoom Air unit designed for soccer. During scoring goals, getting the ball first, or eluding defenders, this Air unit sits in the plate and offers an additional degree of responsive underfoot feel that makes you move faster on the field.

The shoes have translucent outer sole units, which feature the Air Zoom lettering from the inside. These pairs will be delivered with a customized shoe bag in beetroot colors, embellished with matching gold details.

Don't miss out on the Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 sneakers that are currently available for purchase on Nike's online store. Each pair will cost you $295.

