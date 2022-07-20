Where to buy Air Jordan 2 OG Chicago colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Michael Jordan’s iconic Air Jordan 2 silhouette has successfully caught the attention of sneakerheads this year due to the brand's valuable collaborations with Nina Chanel Abney, Maison Chateau Rogue, J Balvin, and Two 18. While some of them have already dropped, others will be released in the upcoming months.

The Air Jordan 2 OG in “Chicago” colorway is set to arrive on October 22, 2022, with a price tag of $200. It will be available on the official e-commerce sites of Nike and a few other authorized retailers.

Nike’s Air Jordan 2 will embrace the OG Chicago overlays for its 2022 release

Take a closer look at the upcoming Air Jordan 2 OG Chicago shoes (Image via Twitter/@Sneaker_Stupid1)

Air Jordan 2 (AJ2) marked the beginning of a new era in the sneaker world when it was introduced in 1986. Legendary designers Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore brought their innovative designs to life as AJ2 laid the groundwork for the long and successful footwear dynasty, shortly after Michael Jordan made his way into the sneaker industry.

Made in Italy and fashioned with faux lizard skin, the shoe featured clean lines and no swoosh, adding elegance to the creations of MJ's soaring fashion label. The first ever AJ2 had a “White/Red” colorway, and this original color palette is set to make its comeback in the form of the “Chicago” colorway this October. The term 'OG' is used to refer to these upcoming sneakers because they are replicating the original, classic design.

The “Chicago” iteration of the sneakers will be constructed with premium leather. The uppers will mostly be white in color, but the pops of red help add an exciting element to its appearance while keeping the sophistication of the design intact. All the details of these kicks are outlined in black.

The toe areas feature perforations that facilitate breathability. The tongue flaps are fashioned with similar crisp white leather and emblazoned with the acclaimed Jordan wing logo. Placed on the white tongues, these logos are detailed in red and black.

Michael Jordan sporting the OG Air Jordan 2 White/Red colorway during his 1986 game (Image via Twitter/@fullress)

Next, we have black lace loops crisscrossed over the tongues. The laces are held in place by white eyelets. Michael Jordan’s jersey number is embroidered on the rear side of the tongue flaps to add an extra detail. The inner lining is made with black fabric.

At the rear end, the heel counters are covered in a red hue and they feature the NIKE lettering in black. The all-black midsoles are glued to the two-toned outer sole units, which are red on the heels but white on the forefoot. These sole units, designed to offer comfort and cushioning, are fitted with Air units.

The sneakers will return in their authentic OG form with the OG packaging. They will come with a hangtag bearing the Wings insignia and the accompanying brochure.

BLIINNGG @bliinngg

and AIR JORDAN 2 “CHICAGO” #nike and #airjordan will be releasing the “chicago” air jordan 2 colorway once again, returning with all of the original specs, including og packaging, wings logo, hangtag, and booklet//these will be releasing on october 22nd, 2022 for $200//thoughts AIR JORDAN 2 “CHICAGO”#nike and #airjordan will be releasing the “chicago” air jordan 2 colorway once again, returning with all of the original specs, including og packaging, wings logo, hangtag, and booklet//these will be releasing on october 22nd, 2022 for $200//thoughts⁉️ https://t.co/Q2Vs0iKOGv

Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” style, with its timeless and elegant design, will be available for purchase from October 22, 2022. Jordan Brand had marked the retail price of each pair at $200. The shoes can be bought via Nike’s online store and other retail outlets. Interested buyers can sign up on the official website for further updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far