Where to buy Nike LeBron 20 Laser Blue shoes? Price and more details explored 

Beaverton's famous brand is preparing to launch yet another "Laser Blue" variant of its highly coveted Nike LeBron 20 silhouette. With no signs of slowing down, Nike will release the colorway mentioned above alongside other much-awaited color options for the shoe.

The Nike LeBron 20 GS "Laser Blue" rendition is expected to drop sometime in the upcoming weeks. Interested shoppers can purchase these pairs from both Nike's online and offline stores and partnering retail outlets.

They will be offered in two sizes, grade school and pre-school. While the former will cost you $160 for each pair, the latter is priced at $95.

Early reports suggest that these brilliantly designed sneakers will arrive in October 2022. It's important to note that the official launch date is pending confirmation by Nike.

Nike LeBron 20 GS-exclusive "Laser Blue" shoes appear in multicolored overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike LeBron 20 Laser Blue sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the unfamiliar, after Michael Jordan, LeBron James is the only Nike athlete with the maximum number of signature silhouettes. While the former rules with 37 iconic sneaker designs, the latter follows with 20 distinctive trademark shoes. King James' twentieth shoe was introduced earlier this year.

Ever since its debut, Nike LeBron 20 has welcomed multiple colorways like "Violet Frost," "Time Machine," and "The Debut," to name a few. The sneaker community recently witnessed a new "Laser Blue" variant that will be exclusively dropped in GS sizes.

Since the induction of the Nike Zoom LeBron 4 in 2006, Nike has designed the distinctive shoe in rainbow-inspired hues as a nod to his favorite childhood treat, Fruity Pebbles. A few weeks ago, the low-top variant of the LeBron 19 silhouette received a similar candy makeup. Following this, this colorful hue will now appear on LeBron's 20 shoes.

With vibrant accents of pink, yellow, and green, the upper mesh predominantly features a vivid laser blue color. The leather eyestays, tongue, laces, and sockliner are all treated with the lighter of these three colors with orange embellishments added to the lace dubrae and a leather patch in the tongue's center.

James' autograph is featured on the tongue flap, and his crown logo sits on the heel tab of the LeBron 20 as a common branding element. The lateral side boasts a double-swoosh design, with a metallic gold logo perched atop a yellow Swoosh with green over stitching highlights.

Nike LeBron 20 GS “Laser Blue”

Color: Laser Blue/Multi-Color-Hyper Pink-Green Glow-Peach Cream-Barely Green

Style Code: DQ8651-400

Release Date: 2022

For added comfort plus impact protection on the court, a comprehensive Zoom Strobel unit incorporates extra Zoom Air bags on the forefoot and towards the heel counter.

Finalizing the shoes are the split white and green midsoles. The green dominates the forefoot area, whereas white covers the medial and heel counter. The green glow rubber outer sole unit placed underneath matches the rest.

Since these GS shoes will be provided with two sets of lace loops, specifically pink and mint green, one can swap between and try out various looks.

Keep a lookout for the next Nike LeBron 20 "Laser Blue" colorway that will supposedly hit the shelves in October. They will arrive with the price tags of $160 and $95 per pair for the GS and pre-school sizes, respectively.

The online and physical locations of Nike and a few other select sellers will be offering these footwear pieces.

