Nike LeBron XX Time Machine release date revealed

Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike is expanding its catalog in collaboration with LeBron James as they are releasing the latest LeBron XX (20) silhouette. As King James approaches his 20th NBA season with a new head coach as a Lakers player, he has introduced a new signature silhouette, dubbed LeBron XX with the Swoosh label.

After lacing up the silhouette for various workouts and pro-am appearances in the summer of 2022, the NBA veteran and the Swoosh label have officially unveiled the Jason Petrie-designed kicks. Nike has officially announced the launch of the Nike LeBron XX Time Machine colorway on the official e-commerce site SNKRS, on September 29, 2022.

More about the upcoming Nike LeBron XX (20) Time Machine low-top colorway debuting for LeBron James' 20th NBA season

Upcoming Nike LeBron XX (20) Time Machine colorway debuting for LeBron James' 20th NBA season (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Lakers' player LeBron James is all set to hunt down his fifth championship ring for the new batch of 82 games. The LeBron XX (20) is the first of King James' signature silhouettes to debut as a low-top sneaker, featuring various elements that are a nod to his past models.

Through a first glance, one can call out special moments of LeBron's career in the intricate designs on the lateral guardrail call. According to an official press release, the show celebrates the past of King James' career, at the same time has been designed keeping in mind the next generation of players.

In an official press release, Nike gives an introduction for the shoe collection, stating:

"The heritage details throughout the shoe are nods to the past, but make no mistake: The performance build of the LeBron XX has its sights set on the next twenty years."

Senior Footwear Designer for Men's Basketball and lead shoe designer for LeBron line since the introduction of Zoom LeBron VII, Jason Petrie has designed the shoe. In an official press release, Petrie commented upon debuting LeBron XX silhouette, stating:

“We saw the XX as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron. The stitched tag inside the tongue says, ‘Designed and Engineered to the Exact Specifications of the Next Generation.’ We took that line seriously as we designed the shoe. We had players like LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce in mind.”

The LeBron XX line is debuting with 'Time Machine' colorway, which is clad in Barely Green / Medium Soft Pink / Multi Color palette. The sneakers' main feature includes a lower profile, carbon fiber midfoot shank, zoom air Air in the heel and forefoot.

On the official SNKRS site, the product description reads:

"Lace up and take a trip down cross-over lane with the LeBron XX "Time Machine." An exhibition of vibrant colors let you run it back through the King's celebrated career. With time-traveling style, it takes you into the future with a light, low-to-the-ground and ultra-cushioned design so you can stay on top of today's frenzied style of play—and make your mark on the next era of hoops."

The shoe also features an underfoot cushioning with the forefoot inculcating the top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit and the heel inculcating the largered Zoom Air unit. The heel's Zoom Air Unit measures at 13 mm thickness, which helps to give impact protection.

The upcoming Nike LeBron XX Time Machine sneakers (Image via Nike)

The shoes' synthetic wrapped lateral side guardrails further help to secure the feet over the footbed. Lastly, a multi-directional outsole pattern helps to provide a better tract and grip over the floor.

According to shoe designer Petrie, the shoe has been designed keeping up with the memories of the Soldier 10 sneakers. The tight court feel and lower profile of the shoe is built to withstand force of James' force during the game. Details of the archives from LeBron's sneaker line have also been inculcated in the debuting shoes.

For example, the originally appeared Air Zoom Generation technology, dubbed the 'Nike Sphere', has been inculcated as the collar lining of the shoe. The Zoom LeBron 5's carbon fiber midfoot shank has been re-introduced with 20th signature silhouette to provide energy and torsional rigidity for explosive movements.

The LeBron 16 feature the Dunkman logo, which makes a return over the outsoles. One can avail the Time Machine colorway of the LeBron XX (20) in adult sizes for a retail price of $200, starting from September 29, 2022 on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS.

