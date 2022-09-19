Where to buy Nike LeBron 20 “Miami Heat” colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored

With the introduction of the Nike LeBron 20, King James and the brand are working closely on new color schemes and styles of the silhouette for an energetic NBA season in 2022–2023. The shoe label has now unveiled a “Miami Heat” themed pair to commemorate the player’s time with the team.

On October 5, 2022, Nike and specific Nike Basketball retailers will sell the Nike LeBron 20 Miami Heat online and in-store. The suggested retail price for a pair of men's shoes is $200. They are also available in grade school, and preschool sizes, for $160 and $95, respectively.

LeBron James x Nike LeBron 20 shoe appears in Miami Heat colorway with black and red overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike LeBron 20 Miami Heat sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Lakers' star and the Oregon-based shoe company have already launched a number of new iterations of their recently created LeBron 20 signature shoe. This time, the duo produced a low-cut silhouette as opposed to the earlier silhouettes.

A few weeks after their sophisticated design made its debut in Pink coloring, they unveiled the Violet Frost and Barely Green variations. The Miami Heat colorway will be the most recent addition to this catalog.

The Nike LeBron 20 sneaker design has a low-cut style with lighter weight mesh serving as the foundation of the upper and a double Swoosh effect on the lateral side. This draws inspiration from the future generation of basketball players (mostly LeBron's kids).

The majority of the uppers of the new colorway are fashioned from black elements. However, bits of red, yellow, and white are used alternately all across the top of the shoe, which perfectly aligns with the theme.

The premium knitted elements of the uppers are completely blacked out for the Heat-inspired appearance. Here, a white trim can be spotted along the heel counters, eyestays, and collar areas for more details.

Adjacent to the black toe caps are the matching black tongue flaps topped with black and white speckled lace fasteners. Towards the neckline, the tongues are embellished with the 20th silhouette’s characteristic “XX” in yellow. The sockliner, lacing system, and dubrae also feature LeBron XX details.

Of the double Swoosh on the shoe, the one on top has a slightly shiny golden finish while the one under it is finished in white. Both of these are lined with red stitches. Meanwhile, the black inner lining of the shoes is complimented by blue insoles.

A top-loaded Zoom Air unit is placed in the forefoot's black midsole for cushioning and a 13mm Zoom Air unit in the heel offers the wearer shock absorption.

The shoe's aesthetics are finished with a red rubber outer sole that are embedded with black buttons with the King James' crown logo around the lateral midfoot.

Fans can keep an eye out for the soon-to-be-launched Nike LeBron 20 Miami Heat colorway, which is expected to go on sale on October 5, 2022. The shoes are expected to cost $200 for an adult size, $160 for the grade-school size and $95 for pre-school pairs. They can be bought on the label's official website and other retail partner sellers of Nike Basketball.

It is worth noting that the release dates mentioned are still pending confirmation from Nike and are dates suggested by early reports of trusted sneaker insiders.

