Where to buy JACQUEMUS x Nike Air Humara LX Pink colorway? Price and more details explored 

JACQUEMUS gave Air Humara a beautiful, opulent makeover in earth tones for their first product created in collaboration with Nike. The French designer is presenting one of his boldest colors ever for the silhouette's third release. We will now receive an all-pink colorway.

The forthcoming JACQUEMUS x Nike Air Humara is another women’s special edition that is expected to arrive sometime during the holiday season this year. Although the confirmed release date for the lavish sneakers is kept under wraps by the two labels, they will be offered at a price of $170 for each pair.

Look out for them in the e-commerce stores of the partnering labels as well as other select retail locations.

JACQUEMUS x Nike Air Humara LX appears in a Pink colorway with gold accents

Take a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

As brands from the higher echelons of fashion strive to spread their hands out to manufacturers like Nike, Adidas, and more, high fashion, sportswear, and streetwear have all started to intertwine in recent years. On similar lines, the luxury fashion label joined forces with the Oregon-based label for footwear and apparel range.

The Air Humuara LX, an upgraded version of the ACG-designed silhouette, was created earlier this year as part of a womenswear-focused partnership between the Swoosh label and Simon Port Jacquemus, who is determined to make strides in the sneaker industry.

For the unfamiliar, the widely loved duo debuted beige and brown colorways of the silhouette, as a part of their 15-piece women’s exclusive apparel and accessories lineup. Given the recent appearance of an all-pink colorway, it appears that the two won't be resting anytime soon.

Sneaker Freaker @snkrfrkrmag Did you think that the Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara collaboration was locked at just two pairs? bit.ly/3DzX5st Did you think that the Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara collaboration was locked at just two pairs? bit.ly/3DzX5st https://t.co/W96GB7IMk3

An all-over pink color scheme with juxtaposed cream, gold, and gum touches occurs all across the sneaker design. These pairs feature an ideal balance of leather, mesh, and suede composition.

Firstly, the suede panels appear on the toe tops as well as around the sneaker's profile, functioning as the eyestays. The premium leather elements only show up on the mudguard around the toe boxes.

What’s more, the matching tongue flaps are fashioned with mesh overlays. Flat cream laces then jump up on these meshed tongues towards a pull-tab with a coordinating hue. Miniature Swooshes are also added to the aglets of these lace loops for more detailing.

小言 @ko_go_to Debuted in two color options, French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and Nike will be releasing a new “Pink” edition of their collaborative Air Humara.＞＞



Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara “Pink”

Style Code: DX9999-600

Release Date: 2022

Price: $170 Debuted in two color options, French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and Nike will be releasing a new “Pink” edition of their collaborative Air Humara.＞＞Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara “Pink”Style Code: DX9999-600Release Date: 2022Price: $170 https://t.co/oqR0c8mbTE

When you look at the collars, the word "Jacquemus" is noticeable sitting on top. The shoe label uses little branding, with only a Swoosh logo that is prominent on the uppers in the form of a tiny metallic gold Swoosh.

The names of the two labels are further expressed in tonal pink on the insoles. On the rear heels, the JACQUEMUS lettering is placed for branding accents. Finalizing the esthetics are the pink foam midsoles that are combined with the highly tractioned gum rubber outer sole units to match the rest.

This exclusive footwear will be delivered in co-branded brown cardboard boxes.

dopekiksyo @dopekiksyo Jacquemus x Nike Nike Air Humara LX Is Releasing in Pink bit.ly/2M4HXbq > COP that > bit.ly/2MWkOGY Jacquemus x Nike Nike Air Humara LX Is Releasing in Pink bit.ly/2M4HXbq > COP that > bit.ly/2MWkOGY https://t.co/kVwsSCaXB5

Keep an eye out for the women’s exclusive JACQUEMUS x Nike Air Humuara LX “Pink” variant, which is expected to go on sale over the holiday season of 2022. The actual price, which is in women's sizing, is $170.

Readers can easily buy these monotone pairs from the online stores of JACQUEMUS and Nike, alongside a few other authorized retailers. Some physical stores will also sell these pairs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far