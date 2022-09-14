Where to buy Supreme x Nike ACG Fall 2022 collection? Release date and more details explored 

The two long-standing collaborators have again come together for their latest Supreme x Nike ACG Fall 2022 collection. The Supreme x Nike ACG apparel collection will first arrive in the United States on September 15, followed by the launch in Japan on September 17.

Interested shoppers can buy the collection from Supreme's e-commerce store after the release. The price range for these items will vary from $48 to $298.

Supreme x Nike ACG latest capsule offers apparel made from denim textiles

Take a look at the items designed under the new collection (Image via Supreme)

Supreme is finally gearing up for the upcoming Nike ACG collection. Rumors of the Supreme limited edition line first emerged in July, arriving as the latest edition of its signature series for the autumn.

The previous months have recorded various collaborative releases of the two labels, including SB Blazer Mid, Shox Ride 2, Air Zoom Flight 95, SB Dunk High, and more.

Nike ACG and the New York imprint collaborated to create a line of denim and fleece items for Supreme. The pullovers, trousers, shorts, jerseys, and t-shirts with short sleeves, plus 6-panel caps, will be released alongside Supreme's Fall/Winter 2022 Week 3 release.

The ACG Denim Hoodie, Belted Denim Pant, and weatherproof Denim 6-Panel snapback caps are the collection's standout pieces from the Supreme x Nike ACG Fall 2022 collaboration.

Other notable products include the water-resistant ACG Nylon Trail Short and the polar fleece ACG Fleece Jumper with nylon tear-resistant seams. The polyester DRI-FIT ACG Jersey plus ACG Grid Tee completes the offering.

Items offered under their collaborative ACG lineup

Take a closer look at the Fleece Pullovers offered under the latest lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

1) The ACG Denim Pullover can be purchased for $298 each. This outerwear is offered in three colorways: black, blue, and sandy brown.

2) The Belted Denim Pant can be bought for $198 each. These bottom wear pieces are also made in matching three variants of Denim Pullovers.

3) The Denim 6-Panel caps composed of water-proof Cordura® cotton denim arrive in four color options. Each of these can be bought for $48.

4) The polar fleece ACG Pullover constructed with nylon ripstop panels is priced at $238 each. They are also introduced in three colorways.

5) The water-proof ACG Nylon Trail Short is designed in three color options: black, blue-green, and sandy brown. They are priced at $138 each.

6) The DRI-FIT ACG Jersey is offered in three colorways: all-black, orange with blue, and neon yellow with pink. While the first is a basic variant, the other two are bright and appealing in their appearance. They are priced at $110 each.

Take a look at the bottom wear offered under the new assortment (Image via Sportskeeda)

7) The collaborative graphic print ACG Grid Tee can be purchased for $48 each. With the maximum variants, these casual tees are offered in five different color options: black, white, neon yellow, orange, and blue.

Set your reminder for the next Supreme x Nike ACG Fall 2022 assortment that will witness a worldwide launch on September 15 at 11 am EDT in the US via Supreme's online locations. Subsequently, the complete range will be dropped in Japan on September 17, at 11 am JST.

