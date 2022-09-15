Where to buy Adidas Originals Superstar Halloween shoes? Price and more details explored 

Adidas Originals, like many other brands, is preparing for new product launches as Halloween approaches. Its Halloween offering, the Superstar Halloween shoes, are made of white leather and feature a spooky pumpkin patchwork.

The forthcoming Adidas Originals Superstar Halloween shoes are all set to hit the sneaker market in October this year. Although readers will have to wait for a confirmed release date, these newly designed footwear designs will cost $100 per pair.

The limited edition low-tops will be available on Adidas’ online stores and at select retail sellers.

Adidas Originals Superstar Halloween shoes come loaded with a 'Boo-Yeah' vibe

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Halloween is a spooky autumn festival in which children all over the world dress up in costumes and go trick-or-treating. It also signals the beginning of a new season, as the days grow shorter and the leaves turn orange. In terms of business, the period heralds the introduction of new collections by a slew of sneaker companies.

The German athletic brand released the Adidas Originals Monster Pack and Adidas Superstar Halloween at the same time last Halloween. Adidas Originals is gearing up for Halloween once again this year with the release of a pumpkin-themed Superstar.

The color scheme for the upcoming sneaker is white, orange, black, and yellow. Although the uppers are mostly white, touches of orange, black, red, and yellow add interest. On top, gold accents are also used for branding prints.

The uppers of the sneakers are made of pale bone white tumbled leather panels, which appear to be a nod to the celebration's gruesome skeleton decorations.The leathers are combined with rough edges exposed for added detailing. The toe tops are highlighted in creamy white hues, adding a splash of colour to the footwear design.

The sportswear label's signature three black stripes are embellished with red and yellow candy corn-inspired stitched details. The gold "SUPERSTAR" logo is placed right next to these stripes, which have tiny perforations for improved airflow.

The pale white tongue flaps are adorned with spooky jack-o-lantern pumpkin patches towards the neck, next to the creamy white toes. The orange inner linings complement the white outer layer perfectly, and the printed insoles with uniform geometric designs add to the shoe's allure.

The white heel counters are topped by black leather heel tabs with the bold red Adidas Originals trefoil logo. The heel counters have a similar embroidered stripe. The look is completed by the off-white sole units placed beneath the shoes.

Keep an eye out for the Adidas Originals Superstar "Halloween" edition, which is set to release next month. Buyers interested in these $100 pairs must wait for confirmation of release dates and other details.

The shoes though will be available through Adidas webstores and other parterning sellers. Readers are advised to sign up for the brand's official website to receive timely updates on these upcoming releases.

