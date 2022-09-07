Where to buy Nintendo’s Pokemon Halloween Fall 2022 collection? Price and more details explored 

Nintendo recently unveiled the Fall 2022 Pokemon Halloween Fall 2022 product collection.

The newly launched Pokemon Halloween Fall 2022 collection is currently available for purchase from Pokemon Centre’s official website for prices ranging from $15.99 to $69.99. Loaded with scary graphics, these items will be a perfect addition to your Halloween celebrations.

Pokemon Halloween Fall 2022 collection is loaded with spooky Gengar graphics

Take a look at the items offered under the latest collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

With a fresh batch of eerie products, the Pokemon franchise is making grand preparations for Halloween 2022. This cartoon and gaming franchise quickly gained worldwide fame after the 1998 release of the Gen 1 Pokemon Red and Blue RPGs.

The mysterious and supernatural have been recurring themes in Pokemon games since the first generation. Pokemon Red and Blue famously forced players to ascend the enigmatic Pokemon Tower in the haunted Lavender Town.

The fourth generation's addition, Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, featured the ominous Old Chateau, a mansion inhabited by the ghosts of a young girl and a butler. Every Halloween, children all over the world dress up as various characters from the animated series, boosting the franchise's popularity.

In 2022, the label released an intriguing Pokemon TCG Trick Or Trade Halloween Set, drawing on both the franchise's rich history and the popular Fall festival.

Since its inception, Nintendo has promoted this popular animated series with a wide range of original products as well as multiple collaborative launches. The label is kicking off this year's Halloween with a new collection of ghostly Pokemon items that are perfect for this year's Fall celebrations.

This collection offers bags, wallets, sweaters, and plushies. However, there are other frightening Gengar-inspired products being introduced this autumn as well, including a fresh batch of items with an autumnal theme at the Pokemon Center store.

1) Pokemon Halloween Loungefly Gengar Wallet And Shoulder Bag

Take a closer look at the shoulder bag (Image via Pokemon Center)

The Halloween-themed Gengar wallets and shoulder bags were designed by Loungefly and Vic Lee. The amazing collaboration turns the fashion items into a ghostly story, complete with the well-known Kanto Ghost Pokemon Gengar on the front cover.

The Pokemon Scary Stories Clutch wallet is priced at $69.99. Those looking for a matching set can also purchase the matching shoulder bag for the same price. Despite their similar shape, the shoulder bag has amazing interior artwork of Sun and Moon's Mimikyu.

2) Halloween Ghost Pokemon Sweaters

Take a closer look at the sweaters (Image via Pokemon Center)

The Pokemon Center has released a new line of Halloween sweaters suitable for the Fall season, so fans looking for warm holiday attire appear to be in luck. Despite the variety of patterns, the forest Gengar sweater is the most terrifying because it depicts a ghost-like silhouette appearing in front of a disturbing orange woodland scene.

The white Gengar & Spooky Friends Sweet Temptations pullover, despite being less spooky, has a detailed pattern that fans will adore. Pumpkaboo, Misdreavus, and Litwick are among the well-known and terrifying Pokemons featured on the sweaters.

Each of the brand-new autumn sweaters costs $44.99.

3) Pokemon Halloween Gengar & Pikachu Pumpkins

Take a closer look at the pumpkin bowls (Image via Pokemon Center)

Readers interested in celebrating Halloween in style can purchase the Sweet Temptations Gengar and Pikachu Pumpkin Bowl for $24.99. These ceramic jars turn two popular Kanto Pokemon into jack-o-lanterns. These appealing Gengar and Pikachu bowls can also be used to store Pokemon card packs.

4) Halloween Spooky Festival Pikachu & Calyrex Plushies

Pokémon @Pokemon



Trick or treat yourself to everything you need for a spooktacular Halloween!



pkmn.news/PokemonCenterH… The Pokémon Center Halloween Collection serves up ghostly delightsTrick or treat yourself to everything you need for a spooktacular Halloween! The Pokémon Center Halloween Collection serves up ghostly delights 👻Trick or treat yourself to everything you need for a spooktacular Halloween! 🎃 pkmn.news/PokemonCenterH… https://t.co/kWV2TsGBFt

Fans who enjoy collecting plushies should not miss out on the Spooky Festival 2022 dolls, which were available for a limited time this Fall. Calyrex will be available as a holiday-themed toy alongside Kanto mascot Pikachu for the first time since its debut in 2020's Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra expansion.

The 11-inch plushies are dressed in intricate, eerie, autumnal garb. Calyrex, for example, dons headgear with an orange jack-o-lantern pumpkin cap badge and an orange leaf cloak. Both of these soft toys cost $31.99 each.

5) Pikachu & Friends Halloween Pokemon TCG Playmat

Pokécardex @pokecardex

Il accompagne les différents goodies de la collection d'Halloween Un nouveau tapis (playmat) a été mis en vente sur le site Pokémon Center UK !Il accompagne les différents goodies de la collection d'Halloween Un nouveau tapis (playmat) a été mis en vente sur le site Pokémon Center UK !Il accompagne les différents goodies de la collection d'Halloween 😁 https://t.co/Q5LszPAGSR

The Halloween Pikachu & Friends playmat is one of the holiday-themed items coming to the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The artwork on the playmat is similar to that on the gengar pullover. It does, however, include additional graphics of Pikachu and his pals in front of the Kanto monster.

Despite the TCG mat's frightening appearance, Smoochum and Munchlax from the Diamond and Pearl Baby Pokemon are shown in the woods looking for Rare Candy, capturing the festive spirit of Halloween. The Gengar Playmat is $24.99 and can also be used as a tabletop decoration.

6) Ghost Pokemon Metal Signs

Take a closer look at the metal signs (Image via Pokemon Center)

This year's Gengar Metal decorations will allow fans to show off their love for the game while celebrating Halloween. The inventive accessories are designed to look like real danger signs, complete with the presence of Devil-type Pokemon such as Gengar.

The black and white metal sign depicts the evolutionary lineage of Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar in a sharp profile outline. The signs are made entirely of metal and are available for $19.99 each.

7) Spooky Halloween Festival Pokemon Plushy Keychain

Take a closer look at the plushy keychains (Image via Pokemon Center)

Fans who want to carry their plushies with them wherever they go are in luck, as the label has maintained its line of tiny plush key rings. The latest creepy keychains feature Pokemon dressed in adorable Halloween costumes. The Black and White Unova Zorua, for example, looks adorable in a pirate costume.

Additionally, there are four Pokemon keychains: Gengar, Pumpkaboo, Vulpix, and Fennekin. Each of these tiny plushies costs $15.99.

Other Halloween-themed items, such as beanies, tees, and hoodies, are available for purchase on the Pokemon Center's website for $19.99, $24.99, and $49.99, respectively. Interested buyers can check out the complete range from the label’s website and get their favorite items before they sell out.

