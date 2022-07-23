Mega Gengar's weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has a unique meta that's always shifting and changing to accommodate new Pokemon and playstyles. When something powerful emerges, many players try to find all the tips, tricks, and counter picks to take it down in the game.

Gengar is one of the three Ghost Pokemon that were released with the original 151, and it is the strongest of that evolutionary chain. Using Gengarite, Gengar can activate its Mega Evolution, which takes on a more ghostly form and gains new moves. Mega Gengar is a strong creature of a rare type, but it has weaknesses.

How to beat Mega Gengar in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players need to prepare themselves for a tough battle if they are planning to fight against Mega Gengar. The terrifying ghostly wraith will be appearing in Mega Raids in the near future, so players will need to know how to defeat it.

As a Ghost and Poison-type combination, Mega Gengar is a unique threat with several weaknesses. Through its strong against a variety of damage types, it is weak to Psychic, Ground, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks.

The problem with Mega Gengar is that almost all of the Pokemon that can destroy it are also vulnerable to its attacks. Many will choose Psychic Pokemon like Mewtwo or Deoxys, and while they do massive damage to Mega Gengar, they also take additional damage from Ghost moves.

Bringing Mewtwo, Deoxys, Hoopa, or Calyrex into the fight makes it a battle of attrition. As a result, both sides will be heavily damaged, so if the player can outlast Mega Gengar, they will win only by a hair.

As a result, a better solution would be to bring in a powerful Dark Pokemon. Mega Houndoom is the perfect choice due to its ability to consistently attack using Foul Play to devastate Mega Gengar. Mega Gyarados is also a decent choice; however, it has less effective Dark-type moves.

Mega Gengar takes 160% damage from Dark-type moves. Hence, Mega Houndoom's strongest combination could deal over 88 damage per second. The powerful canine also takes only 63% damage from Ghost-type moves, leaving Mega Gengar substantially weaker.

Picking the right moves against Mega Gengar

When it comes to fighting a Mega Gengar, Pokemon GO players will need the right loadout. The key is to equip Pokemon with their strongest Dark, Ghost, and Psychic-type moves.

Foul Play is one of the strongest tools to defeat a Mega Gengar, as it deals a great deal of damage, charges quickly and can be used consistently.

Fast moves like Bite and Snarl are great tools to whittle down Mega Gengar's considerable health. Some Pokemon can use Mud Shot, which is an effective Ground-type move to keep Mega Gengar weak.

Mega Houndoom is arguably the strongest counter-pick against a Mega Gengar. Players can pick Snarl and Foul Play to ensure maximum damage and settle in for a tough fight.

Players will have the chance to encounter Mega Gengar in raids from July 22-31. Pokemon GO has given players nine days to test their mettle against this ghost.

