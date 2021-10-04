Best counters for Mega Gengar in Pokemon GO (October 2021)

With October finally here, Pokemon GO players have access to a wide variety of spooky Ghost-type Pokemon from all over the Pokemon franchise. One of these Pokemon is the devilish mega evolution of the fan-favorite, Gengar. For players wishing to challenge Mega Gengar, knowing its weaknesses and what Pokemon to use, can make all the difference between a win and a loss.

Mega Gengar, much like its regular form, is a Ghost and Poison-type Pokemon. This grants Mega Gengar a lot of resistances in Pokemon GO. Mega Gengar resists damage from Grass, Fairy, Normal, Fighting, Poison, and Bug-type attacks. Mega Gengar only takes super effective damage from Psychic, Ground, Dark, and other Ghost-type attacks.

While a Psychic-type Pokemon like Alakazam is a great choice to bring to this battle, caution must be expressed as Alakazam lacks the defenses to endure a hit from a super-effective Ghost-type attack from a Mega Evolved Pokemon.

A powerful Dark-type Pokemon like Weavile or Darkrai are also excellent choices for this raid due to them having full advantage over Ghost-types. Dark-type attacks deal super-effective damage to Ghost-types; on top of that, Dark-type Pokemon also take less damage from Ghost-type attacks.

A bulky Ground-type Pokemon like Excadrill is also a great option for this fight. Excadrill's Ground-type attacks deal super-effective damage to Mega Gengar as well as being almost entirely resistant to Mega Gengar's potential Poison-type attacks.

While Mega Gengar does have a massive attack stat, its rather underwhelming defense stat of 199 and its stamina stat of 155 leave it open to powerful charged attacks like Excadrill's Earthquake or Alakazam's Future Sight. If the player has access to some of the most powerful Pokemon in Pokemon GO like Shadow Mewtwo or Attack Deoxys, they are encouraged to use them. Not only can these Pokemon overpower Mega Gengar, but their Psychic-type attacks also deal super-effective damage to it.

In summary, Mega Gengar is a powerful Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, but with the right team, and a few other players taking it on as well, its weaknesses begin to shine through. Alakazam, Weavile, and Excadrill are the most accessible Pokemon to bring to this fight. There is, of course, room for variation in this set up such as adding Darkrai over Weavile if the player has one.

