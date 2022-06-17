Where to buy Taegeukdang x Adidas Superstar? Price, release date, and more explored

The German sportswear giant, Adidas, is continuing to strengthen its global presence with its latest collaboration with Korean bakery Taegeukdang. This marks the first sneaker collaboration for Seoul's oldest bakery, where it is re-imagining the iconic Superstar silhouette by the trefoil company.

The collaboration with Taegeukdang is part of the latest campaign of the three stripes, 'adilicious,' where the footwear label connects with 11 iconic restaurants worldwide. The collaboration between Adidas and Taegeukdang is slated to be released at Taegeukdang's restaurant, where bakery customers can order the shoes starting June 16, 2022, until June 20, 2022, on the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Only customers will be able to buy the special-edition shoes.

According to Hypebeast, following this early release, a worldwide drop will be made on June 29, 2022, where anyone can buy the shoes for $125.

More about the collaboration between upcoming Korean bakery Taegeukdang and Adidas Superstar sneakers

Upcoming Korean bakery Taegeukdang x Adidas Superstar sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

South Korea is a nation that has blossomed under the inclusion projects of international retailers and public figures. Many retailers have chosen the K-Pop-affiliated nation as a hotbed for footwear releases under collaborations.

To generate excitement amongst the public from the far East and beyond, the trefoil label is taking a historical route with the introduction of the latest makeover of the Superstar, paying a homage to the 태극당, which is pronounced as Taegeukdang in Korean.

Taegeukdang was founded back in 1947 and ever since served the community with various pastries, cookies, and baked goods of the traditional variety. The bakery has gained recognition nationwide with its reputation as the oldest bakery on record in Seoul, South Korea.

To reimagine the Adidas Superstar silhouette, the Korean bakery Taegeukdang keeps the design minimalistic and simple with a classic white/off-white/black colorway. However, the simple design doesn't make them any less detailed, and specific references to the bakery have been added to the sneakers throughout.

Starting on the details, there are features of a pull tab on the lateral sides, which have been placed on a removable exterior. After pulling the tab, a paper can be torn off the lateral sides of the shoes, revealing the iconic three black stripes, which is the traditional Adidas branding over the Superstars.

Alongside the stripes, a unique gold-colored text appears to read "SEOUL," referring to the bakery's location, in bold capital letters. More references to the bakery are given upon the heel, which features "과자중의 과자" lettering, which translates into "cookies among cookies."

The interior of the tongues features a traditional shop logo. In contrast, the exterior tongue tags feature a similar Korean branding, reading "장인 정신’이" which means Artisan Spirit in Korean, underneath a trefoil logo.

The laces of the shoes feature a Mungunghwa logo, which is the logo of Taeguekdang, and a traditional Korean comic-esque illustration can be seen underneath the tread, representing the storefront and the N Seoul Tower, giving another nod to the city of Seoul. The shoes come accompanied by a hang tag, which is made in a shape of a Superstar silhouette. The shop’s logo is also featured on the interior of the tongue.

To commemorate the launch, Taegeukdang's headquarters will be operated as a pop-up for customer participation until June 30, 2022. This pop-up space is to experience the Adidas zone.

The bakery will also run an exclusive event, which can help you earn free cookies if you show the downloaded CONFIRMED app at the premises. The cookies will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In addition, the Superstar Taeguekdang sneakers can be purchased through pre-access between June 16 to June 20, only if the store visiting customers scan a QR code given by employees.

