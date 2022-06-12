BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jisoo, and BIGBANG’s TAEYANG get together for a meal at a luxury restaurant in Seoul 

In a rarely-witnessed-scenario, YG artists BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jisoo and BIGBANG’s TAEYANG were seen hanging out at Born & Bred, one of Asia’s luxury restaurants in Seoul recently.

The restaurant’s owner, Jeong Sang-won, posted a picture with the three world-famous K-pop idols on June 11 on his Instagram account. The group photo was the last in a carousel post, which consisted of pictures of the rich interior of Born & Bred, a showcase of their expensive high-quality meat and their in-house butcher carving cuts behind a glass window.

The trio were dressed casually and looked all smiles behind the masks too. Lisa posed with a finger heart, TAEYANG had his arms crossed and his head tilted while Jisoo threw up a two thumbs-up sign.

“I love when YG family are together”: Fans react to BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jisoo hanging out with BIGBANG’s TAEYANG

It has been a long time since fans saw BLACKPINK members interact with other YG artists. A few months ago, Jennie featured on Na PD’s The Game Caterers for a special episode featuring a few representatives from major groups and soloists under YG Entertainment.

Thanks to Jeong Sang-won, the owner of Born & Bred, a luxury restaurant in the bustling city of Seoul, fans know that members of two legendary K-pop groups hung out together recently.

The Ice Cream group's youngest and eldest, Lisa and Jisoo, were seen hanging out with BIGBANG’s TAEYANG at the restaurant. They shared an expensive meal together and clicked a group photo with Jeong Sang-won and Dario Cecchini, an internationally renowned butcher from Italy. However, the date of the trio’s visit is unclear.

Fans reacted positively to the trio's meet-up. A few even talked about how the two groups are iconic in their own sense and did not need fanwars to discredit the hard work of one another.

Born & Bred is a world-famous restaurant that ranked No. 36 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2021 and was featured on Michelin Plate Restaurant for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021. It offers the finest and rarest quality of Korean beef known as hanwoo. Hanwoo is Korea’s equivalent of the Japanese beef Wagyu.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK and BIGBANG’s friendship goes back multiple years. Although BIGBANG debuted in 2006 and BLACKPINK a decade later in 2016, the two have previously showcased their friendship too. Fans shared a photo from the past where Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo had hung out with TAEYANG.

In other recent news, the eldest member, Jisoo, was seen at girl group WJSN’s Wonderland concert on June 12.

3AE ♡̶ @WUJU3AE kim taeri and blackpink jisoo came to wjsn wonderland concert 🤍 kim taeri and blackpink jisoo came to wjsn wonderland concert 🤍 https://t.co/uLNziSxkWk

On the other hand, Rosé was seen attending Tiffany & Co.'s Vision & Virtuosity jewelry launch party in a gorgeous white-cut gown in London on June 10.

The Kill This Love girl group recently graced the covers of Rolling Stone magazine, becoming the second-ever female group to do so. The issue was full of the members’ inner secrets and memories they wanted to share with fans.

As fans continue to demand a musical release, BLACKPINK is also reportedly gearing up for a much-awaited comeback after more than two years.

