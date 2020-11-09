Spider-Man: Miles Morales x Adidas — Everything to know about the Superstar shoes

Insomniac Games has announced an exclusive Spider-Man: Miles Morales x Adidas collaboration.

This deal brings the iconic Superstar sneakers to the game and real life. Taking over from Into the Spider-Verse’s classic Air Jordans are the Adidas Superstar sneakers.

For the first time, Marvel and Adidas have collaborated to create a sneaker that will be worn by the titular character in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and will also be available for fans worldwide.

Miles rocks these limited run @adidas Superstar sneakers in game, and you can rock 'em in real life. Here's how: https://t.co/fDiplRl6Lp #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/pbf0udRGEJ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 9, 2020

Officially called Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Superstar, the sneaker features striking black and red color shades, emblazoned with Adidas’ signature three-stripes.

The classic shoe also has a slick Spider-Man webbing print on the heel and a PlayStation tag on the laces — along with Miles’ own Spidey tag.

The Superstar sneaker will be available in sizes for both adults and kids and will release in the US, Canada, and select markets in the Asia-Pacific region on 19th November.

For select European markets, the shoes will release on 4th December.

Image via blog.playstation,com

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the most anticipated games this year and should usher in the age of Sony’s next-generation console, the Playstation 5. Featuring gorgeous shots of Harlem and New York City, players step into the shoes of Miles Morales as he takes on the superhero mantle from his mentor, Peter Parker.

With only a few days to go before the game’s official release, the hype has been astronomical, and Insomniac Games and Marvel have been going the extra mile in the publicity department.

In the official blog post on its website, James Stevenson, the Community Director of Insomniac Games, spoke about the recent collaboration with Adidas:

“Insomniac, PlayStation, and Marvel Games worked in close collaboration with Adidas to create new sneakers for Miles to wear in-game. We knew right away that we wanted to honor the Adidas Superstar sneakers on their 50th anniversary.”

He added:

“It’s a classic design, connected to New York, and quintessentially Adidas. We chose to exhibit the timeless colors for which he’s most known: the black suit with the red spider icon.”

Y'all getting the Miles Morales Adidas? https://t.co/3bEMPgvIf3 — Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) November 9, 2020

With this exciting new collaboration, the hype surrounding Spider-Man: Miles Morales just got a lot more real.