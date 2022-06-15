Where to buy Jacquemus x Nike Humara sneakers? Release date and more explored

Following an initial preview of the Jacquemus x Nike collaboration on May 16, 2022 through Nike News, Jacquemus has now released a closer look at the the collaboration's footwear collection. Simon Porte Jacquemus took to his official Instagram handle @jacquemus on June 14, 2022, to tease the Nike Air Humara sneakers.

Releasing the first look of the Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara footwear pieces in two colorways, the eponymous label's designer, Simon Porte Jacquemus, also cleared that this is his first collaborative shoe with the swoosh brand.

He further informed his fans that the shoes are set to be released on June 28, 2022, on the Jacquemus' official e-commerce site. The official announcement by Nike further stated that the shoes will also be available for purchase on Nike retail, globally on the same day.

The upcoming Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara footwear is part of a 15-piece collection

Sportswear brands are currently focusing on their crossover collaborative prowess, and after Adidas x Balenciaga, Nike has proven the label isn't out of the race with the upcoming launch of the Jacquemus x Nike collaborative capsule, first announced on May 16, 2022.

Previewed in mid-May, the sneaker silhouette Humara, designed by the French fashion designer and his eponymous label, Jacquemus, is part of a 15-piece women's collection, scheduled for release later this month. Commenting upon the upcoming shoes and his collaboration with Nike, Simon Porte Jacquemus said in a press release,

"I have always been inspired by vintage ACG pieces and Nike campaigns from the ’90s. Having this imagery in mind, we designed women’s athletic wear with sensuous details and neutral colors, along with my own interpretation of the Humara, my favorite Nike shoe."

Upcoming Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara footwear pieces (Image via Sportskeeda)

The collection will include two colorways of the Nike ACG-inspired (All Condition Gear) silhouette, each prepared with elevated color palettes and a trail-ready tooling.

The uppers of the shoes are constructed with suede and smooth leather materials, giving them a cleaner aesthetic. The upper's mid-foot panels are smoothened out, leaving more space for the white base. The upper further features prominent tiny metallic swooshes coated in an elevated gold finish.

Speaking of collaborative sneakers with Jacquemus, Jarrett Reynolds, Nike Vice President of Catalyst Apparel Design, said in a press release,

"With Jacquemus, we drew from vintage ACG inspiration and the interweaving of Nike Dri-FIT fabric and considered footwear like the Humara to create a nexus of sport and style that could only be done through the shared lens of Nike x Jacquemus. Collaboration at Nike, and with partners like Jacquemus, allows us to expand the culture of sport and redefine it for the next generation."

More details are added with the addition of stripped banners, which are present throughout the base in a lower quantity, alongside the collars. Jacquemus also added a personal touch by accentuating the eponymous label's branding over the heels, tongues, sockliners, and outsoles.

The shoes are a blend of the ACG pocket knife and the Nike Air Humara silhouette. The former, which debuted in 2000, adds aesthetics to the shoes via a lace eyelet lockdown strap and exterior ribbons. The shoes are complete with hike-inspired trail sole pieces that come in ridged edged midsole and outsoles.

The beige and brown colorways of the Humara sneakers are set to drop on June 28, 2022, on both Jacquemus' and Nike's official e-commerce site. The retail price hasn't been confirmed by either label yet.

