Nike x Jacquemus collab: Where to buy, release date, and more about the "sensual" collection

Nike and Simon Porte Jaquemus are collaborating for a collection that promises to be an integration of sports and style. Jacquemus, an eponymous brand, is collaborating with the sportswear giant to release a female-focused collection. According to Nike News:

"The multidimensionality of cotemporary athletes."

In an interview with Vogue, Simon commented on the sensuality of the upcoming collaboration, said :

“I wanted to do something super light. Super light, but super sensual. That was my first idea.”

The upcoming collection is an amalgamation of Jacquemus' approach to the aspect of performance acumen. The SS22 ready-to-wear collaboration is comfortable and will launch on June 28, 2022, on the official e-commerce site of Jacquemus and across Nike retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike x Jacquemus SS22 collaboration

SS22 collaborative collection (Image via @jacquemus/ Instagram)

Jacquemus's debut collection with the swoosh brand has been nearly three years in the making. The American sportswear giant connected with the designer in 2018, and by 2020 both the swoosh and the eponymous brand decided to release a co-branded collection.

The designer, Simon Porte Jaquemus, had his first meeting with the swoosh brand in February 2020 at the brand's Beaverton headquarters in Oregon.

In an upcoming collaboration, the American sportswear giant's expertise in technically advanced activewear is marrying the eponymous brand's body-conscious aesthetic and the creative designer's love for the outdoors.

In a press release made by the famous sportswear brand, Jacquemus talks about his idea for the collaborative collection,

“For this collaboration with Nike, I wanted to create a collection that reinterprets athletic women’s sportswear in a minimal way. I have always been inspired by vintage ACG pieces and Nike campaigns from the ’90s. Having this imagery in mind, we designed women’s athletic wear with sensuous details and neutral colors, along with my own interpretation of the Humara, my favorite Nike shoe. It was important for the collection to be accessible for all bodies, and to be a natural blend of Jacquemus style and Nike performance."

In this upcoming collection, the creative designer added functionality to the womenswear range with designs such as Lady Di's sporty looks, late-90's inspired miniskirts, and the DNA of tennis.

The swoosh brand's heritage will inspire the upcoming collaboration. The collaborative partnership will bring forth an apparel and footwear line, including unisex footwear, accessories, and apparel that will integrate activewear style into lifestyle.

The 15-piece collection will include a pair of seamless pearl white bike shorts, and a backless dress, among other 'sensuous' clothing.

In a press release made by the swoosh brand, Jarrett Reynolds, Vice President of Catalyst Apparel Design, commented upon the importance of the collaborative efforts,

“With Jacquemus, we drew from vintage ACG inspiration and the interweaving of Dri-FIT fabric and considered footwear like the Humara to create a nexus of sport and style that could only be done through the shared lens of Nike x Jacquemus. Collaboration at Nike, and with partners like Jacquemus, allows us to expand the culture of sport and redefine it for the next generation.”

Among the 15-piece collection, the collaborative duo is reimagining the iconic Humara sneakers with a tiny swoosh. The collection will also include bucket hats for hikers and pleated skirts inspired by the on-court uniforms of Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu.

The collaboration promises to be exciting for fashion-watchers - it may prove to be a one-of-a-kind blend.

