Where to buy Nike LeBron 20 “The Debut” edition? Price, release date, and more details explored 

After being formally unveiled by the Swoosh label earlier this summer, the recently developed Nike LeBron 20 silhouette is being reinterpreted in multiple new colorways, the most recent of which is the Nike LeBron 20 "The Debut." The special edition of King James' 20th model featured black and white knitted elements with metallic gold swooshes.

The upcoming Nike LeBron 20 “The Debut” iteration is expected to hit the footwear market on December 12, 2022. These exclusive pairs are manufactured in both men's and grade school sizes. While the former will be priced at $200, the latter will cost $160.

Fans will be able to purchase them from the online locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other select retail sellers. The offline stores of the affiliated retailers are also expected to offer this colorway. It's worth noting that the official release dates have yet to be confirmed by the shoe company.

Nike LeBron 20 "The Debut" will feature metallic gold swooshes

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Instagram/@shuanghuoweiyan)

The Nike LeBron 20, LeBron James' 20th signature silhouette, will be released in a variety of colorways ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. So far, Jordan Brand has teased “Vivid Purple,” “Time Machine,” “Miami Heat,” “Violet Frost,” and more variants of the silhouette and the latest entry in the catalog is the “The Debut” edition.

This "The Debut" edition, with color palettes of White, Metallic Gold, Black, University Red, and Wolf Grey, is set to release in 2022. Despite the fact that no official images have been released, the early images indicate that these shoes will have a white crocheted outer as well as double-stacked Swooshes on the laterals.

The comprehensive black Swoosh on the sides is topped with a metallic gold counterpart that extends all the way to the heel counter, making this upcoming sneaker stand out. The top is made of a stylish combination of white and black mesh.

This design element stands out in a monotone setting due to its university red details. Additional red embellishments can be seen on the tongue flaps and heel counters. These vibrant reds appear as expertly stitched Roman numerals for 20 and are accented by crisp white lace loops that wrap around the tongue areas.

Close inspection reveals the eyelets, which are made of tumbled grey leather. The interior of the shoe is all black. Furthermore, the underfoot midsole features an intricate floral design throughout the front, with an all-white rear for a sleek yet eye-catching appearance.

This sneaker design incorporates carbon fibre for ultralight and reactive performance. Furthermore, Zoom Air units have been added for unrivalled comfort both on and off the field. The icy blue rubber outer sole units with LeBron James' signature in white complete the look.

The Nike LeBron 20 The Debut in men's and youth sizes will be available on Monday, December 12, 2022. Each pair is priced at $200 and $160, respectively. This colorway will be available through Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few global online and offline retailers. Readers are encouraged to register on Nike's official website to learn about upcoming colorways of this innovative silhouette.

