Where to buy Nike KD15 Napheesa Collier shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

WNBA All-Star Napheesa Collier has missed the current WNBA season due to the birth of her daughter, but she has made a name for herself in the sneaker world with her own player-exclusive Nike KD15 shoes.

For the unversed, earlier, the star player co-designed Kevin Durant’s 12th signature shoe, together with the Swoosh label.

The upcoming Nike KD15 “Napheesa Collier” colorway is expected to hit the shelves on Friday, October 7, 2022. These vibrant sneakers will be sold for $150 per pair. These shoes will be available through Nike's online store as well as a few other select retail outlets.

Napheesa Collier’s special Nike KD15 shoe will feature animal prints all over

Take a detailed look at the upcoming Nike KD15 Napheesa Collier sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kevin Durant's iconic Swoosh line still has a slew of colorways in the works, including the well-known "Aunt Pearl" tribute, "Black Tie Dye," "Midnight Navy," and more. In addition to these, we now have another colorway of the Nike KD15 that will be available in stores in October.

The upcoming "Napheesa Collier" version will be available in the Old Royal/Peach Cream/Vivid Purple/Glacier Blue. The mesh upper of the sneaker is blue, pink, white, and orange, with animal-inspired prints covering the entire upper.

These patterns are exquisitely weaved in both the Lynx's team color scheme. Fewer and lighter mesh layers in the upper part reduce bulk and improve the sense of broken-in comfort. The patterning on the foundation layer is a combination of blue and white, with accents of orange and pink all around the toe and eyestays, as well as a plastic cage in the midfoot for added flair.

The tongue and heel are both covered in a solid blue lace set. The laces can pass through the sides' floating wings. When you fasten them, the wings pull down to keep your foot in place.

A double layer of soft, smooth, and adaptable padding is provided by a full-length cushion foam and a visible AirZoom Strobel component for a more comfortable ride and springy sensation. The Air Zoom Strobel allows you to feel the energy-returning sensation right beneath your feet without the need for additional layers.

The mismatched orange and white Swooshes appear on the medial and lateral sides of the midfoot. The insole, on the other hand, is multicolored and has a floral print with a tonal variation of white on it. The blue foam midsole and durable blue rubber outer sole unit placed beneath complete the look.

The outsole pattern is patterned after a terrain map, with a variety of curved grooves that flex and bend in different directions to provide grip for each step. The word "EASY" has been moulded into the rubber in honor of KD's game.

Save the date for the Nike KD15 "Napheesa Collier" iteration, which is expected to release on Friday, October 7, 2022. These limited-edition pairs will cost $150 each and will be available for purchase through the Nike app and other partnering retailers. You can easily register on the Swoosh's website to receive timely updates and more information on the upcoming shoes.

