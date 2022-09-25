5 new Nike releases of October 2022 

In anticipation of several massive launches during October 2022, Nike fans, as well as sneakerheads, have been amassing funds. The swoosh label intends to introduce a number of silhouettes from its widely loved sub-labels, including Jordan, Basketball, and others.

The sportswear juggernaut will continue to hold the top spot in October this year as it introduces a variety of high-profile designs, with unrivaled innovation over its widely praised styles. The brand will debut a number of its iconic models, including Jordans, Dunks, Uptempos, and others.

Sportskeeda has put together a list of the five best upcoming Nike launches since sneakerheads receive many releases from the Swoosh label regularly, making it difficult to keep track of their official debuts.

Five much-awaited Nike releases of October 2022 you can look for

1) SB Dunk Low Premium “Deep Royal Blue”

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The highly coveted Nike SB Dunk Low will now embrace “Deep Royal Blue” color scheme, which is scheduled to enter the market on October 1 at 7.30 pm. These dual-toned sneakers arrive in full-family sizes, including adults, little kids, and toddlers.

Depending upon their sizes, these pairs are priced at $120, $95, and $80, respectively. These shoes can be availed from the label’s SNKRS app, alongside a few other retail vendors.

This design features a white leather body with Dodger blue-covered suede reinforcements. This variant, like its predecessors, has a gum bottom plus an additional pink bubblegum design on the right heel. The "Welcome to Dodger Stadium" sign plus palm trees are included on each tongue of the pair to highlighting the quirk design of the shoes.

The pair's final touch is red Nike branding on the tongue flap and heel counter, which is a nod to the Los Angeles Dodgers' team color schemes and logos.

2) Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash”

The Swoosh label’s Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash” colorway is slated to arrive on October 5 at 7.30 pm. With a fixed price of $250 per pair, these pairs of soft-toned shoes will be sold by the online stores of SNKRS and other retail vendors.

“We asked the Nike soothsayer what your future holds. The answer? A whole lotta comfort. Built around the concept of "point-loading" (translation: great responsiveness, better sensation and improved cushioning), the Air Max Scorpion opens a new chapter in the book of footwear magic.”

This fall, a zesty "Lemon Wash" version of the brand-new Nike Air Max Scorpion will be introduced. The knitted upper of the shoes pay homage to VaporMax Flyknit. On the other hand, the VaporMax Plus's bulbous, bare Air-sole unit, draws inspiration from VaporMax.

The cream-colored top of the shoe is enhanced with dark gray embroidered swooshes. The soft yellow accents on the sole unit, sockliner, and heel tab are the last embellishments.

3) Women’s Air Jordan 3 “Black Gold”

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

After months of delays and speculations, the Air Jordan 3 “Black Gold” rendition is finally hitting the sneaker world on October 6 at 7.30 pm. These much-awaited AJ3 shoes will be offered with a price tag of $200 for each pair. Find them on the SNKRS app and other selected retail chains.

The description of Air Jordan 3 “Black Gold” on the SNKRS web page reads:

“Set the gold standard with the Air Jordan 3. An all-time favorite, this fresh colorway adds to the legacy with shimmering hits of Metallic Gold against a heritage backdrop of Black and Cement Grey. Energetic Fire Red details heat up your look while a fleecy lining delivers extra warmth for the season.”

The sneaker adopts a well-known color scheme with gold accents all around and Black Cement color blocking the rest of the shoe. Metallic Gold hits take the place of the perforated gray hits, giving the colorway a fresh look. The remainder of the sneaker largely mirrors the original, with a gray elephant pattern on the shoe's heel and toe, a white midsole, and a gray outsole rounding off the design.

4) Dunk Low “Argon”

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Undoubtedly, the Nike's Dunk Lows are one of the most popular sneaker designs worldwide, and we will receive a fresh “Argon” colorway in October this year. The pair is slated to arrive on October 8 at 7.30 pm.

The low-tops will be offered in multiple sizes, including adults, little kids, and toddlers with price tags of $130, $75, and $60, respectively. Buy them from the online locations of SNKRS as well as other partnering sellers.

Debuted in 2001, the Nike Dunk Low "Argon" is recognized as a magical shoe by many and was one of the main drivers of the early 2000s Dunk frenzy. With a royal blue leather foundation, sky blue overlays, and white accents all over, the footwear is finished with a white midsole and a baby blue outsole.

5) Air More Uptempo ‘96 “Thank You Wilson”

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air More Uptempo ‘96 is now getting ready to rock the footwear market on October 21 at 7.30 PM. These chunky shoes will be introduced in varying sizes, ranging from adults to little kids.

While the adult pairs will cost you $175, the big kids and little kids will be sold for $140 and $100, respectively. Interested buyers can buy these sneakers from the SNKRS app and a few other affiliated stores.

The description of the Nike Air More Uptempo “Thank You, Wilson” on the SNKRS web page says,

“Be the star of your own sci-fi. This reimagining of the Air More Uptempo '96 celebrates Wilson Smith III—the first Black designer in the footwear industry—and his love of space age TV. Stepping into the otherworldly sunset of a futuristic city, the gradient upper carries you to the far reaches of time while the oversized graffiti-styled graphics bring a starlit shimmer with their reflective accents.”

While the upper is made of immaculate sail material, the toe box, heel, and impressive "AIR" branding are mostly covered in sleek leather. The midsole is made of a very thick air unit with noticeable bubbles encompassing it for extra comfort on and off the court.

Undoubtedly, mentioning the "Thank You, Wilson" Uptempos would be incomplete without noting the ripstop base. The remaining color scheme would have been ideal for the spring and summer, transitioning from pink at the bottom to a pale thistle towards the apex.

Some of the most anticipated Nike releases for October 2022 are described here. Fans should definitely visit Nike's official website as many more intriguing footwear should be available starting next month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far