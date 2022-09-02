6 best sneaker releases of September week 1 (September 1 - September 7) 

Globally acclaimed footwear giants like Nike, Adidas, Converse, Reebok, and others are releasing a ton of new collaborations as well as individual sneakers in September this year. If you love sneakers, you really can't miss any of the noteworthy releases this month.

The first week of September 2022 will see the introduction of some highly anticipated products including the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft "Burnt Sulfur" and Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT "Tan" variants.

Six notable sneaker launches from the first week have been listed by Sportskeeda, so you can keep yourself updated. Scroll up to see the upcoming release dates and price information of some sneakers that are dropping this week.

Six much awaited sneaker releases from September week 1 you can keep your eye on

1) Reebok Question Mid “Answer to No One”

Take a closer look at the brand new shoes (Image via Twitter/@frugal_is_good)

The Reebok Question Mid is getting a new modern colorway from Reebok, labeled "Answer to No One," which will be mostly covered in off-white, black, and blue accents. On Thursday, September 1, the Reebok Question Mid "Answer to No One" will go on sale for $160 at authorized retailers as well as on Reebok.com.

The footwear includes a chalk leather body with a toecap made of blue marbled leather and a heel constructed with black leather. Red and blue are used as accents all across the sneaker, with various hues for the lacing loops and the Vector emblem on the tongue and quarter panel.

Finally, the shoe is complete with a white hexalite midsole as well as a frosty transparent outer sole unit.

Finally, the shoe is complete with a white hexalite midsole as well as a frosty transparent outer sole unit.

2) Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 “Surfman”

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Converse)

The Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 "Surfman" is a fitting tribute to the surf-turned-streetwear label's South Californian origins. The Stussy history started in the 1980s with surf and skate clothing and has since expanded to include more trendy styles.

Although the initial launch took place on August 26 via Stussy and Dover Street Market, the sneakers will now arrive on the online locations of Converse and the SNKRS app on September 1. The retail price is set at $110.

This Converse Chuck 70 has an easygoing look because the bulk of the exterior is monotone and crafted from a "Plumeria" hemp canvas. The Stussy Surfman, clad in characteristic "Black," rests on the lateral ankle. A round "Plumeria" pink overlay is applied on the medial ankle where the standard Converse All-Star would ordinarily be. The laces are indeed done in black, complementing the foxing stripes on the sneaker.

Along with their iconic star design, the tongue tag bears the Converse "All Star" trademark in Stussy's characteristic font. Ultimately, "Stussy" is added as a finishing touch on the insole and the rear of the tongue.

3) Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Burnt Sulfur”

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via NikeCraft)

A new variant of the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe will be released after the Grey/Blue model. The newly-designed Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Burnt Sulfur” variant is scheduled to enter the sneaker market on September 1, via Nikecraft.com, followed by a wider launch on September 2. These shoes will retail for $110 per pair.

Despite being known as the General Purpose Shoe, the sneaker recalls the Nike Killshot 2 with a Tom's Bespoke flair. The sneaker's mesh upper is fashioned from a dark sulfur tone that matches the overlay's suede, while the Swoosh is composed of white Fuse.

Fuse is again visible encircling the nubuck mudguard at the toebox. The tongue tag as well as pulltabs on the white mesh tongue are reminiscent of those on the red Nike Mars Yard series. The Nike logo is printed in Tom's writing style on the heeltab. The gum midsole and tough black waffle outsole wrap up the footwear.

4) Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT “Tan”

Take a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Adidas and Pharrell Williams have a long history of partnering together to produce magical outcomes. The collaboration has been a mainstay in streetwear, whether it was the original Hu NMD that swept the world by surprise or the jointly developed Humanrace apparel line.

The duo recently unveiled the Adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT, which takes inspiration from wood. The newly created Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT “Tan” variant is scheduled for release on September 2, at 10 am EDT. Both the online locations of Adidas as well as a slew of partnering sellers will sell these sneakers for $250 per pair.

The Hu NMD S1 RYAT balances urban esthetics with the history of the terrain and the functional requirements it demands, uniting the past and the future. The robust materials that are typically used in the formation of the modern silhouette return in "Tan."

The upper is supported by leather, and the design is accented by a translucent TPU cage and TPU inserts. The NMD line's signature full-length boost midsole offers plenty of padding on top of a durable rubber outsole with a Trefoil-shaped traction layout.

5) Bo Jackson’s Nike Air Trainer SC High “Auburn”

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Nike)

Bo Jackson's "Auburn" Nike Air Trainer SC High, which has not been seen since 2017, is ready to rock the sneaker world this September. On September 3, the Nike Air Trainer SC High "Auburn" will be available for purchase for $130 through Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other retail chain stores.

In honor of Jackson's former university, namely the University of Auburn, where he happened to win the Heisman Trophy in 1985, the new Nike Air Trainer SC High "Auburn" features a color pattern inspired by the university.

小言 @ko_go_to Bo Jackson’s Nike Air Trainer SC High “Auburn” colorway, which was last seen in April 2017, will be making a retro return in 2022.＞＞



Nike Air Trainer SC High “Auburn”

Color: White/Light Zen Grey-Tart

Style Code: DV2212-100

Release Date: September 3, 2022

Price: $130 Bo Jackson’s Nike Air Trainer SC High “Auburn” colorway, which was last seen in April 2017, will be making a retro return in 2022.＞＞Nike Air Trainer SC High “Auburn”Color: White/Light Zen Grey-TartStyle Code: DV2212-100Release Date: September 3, 2022Price: $130 https://t.co/nMPM3MoGDi

While orange and blue accents appear on the tongue flaps, eyelets, and midsole, white elements cover the perforated leather base. The semi-translucent mesh side rails as well as gray suede mudguards are the finishing touches on them.

6) Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Izakaya”

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via Twitter/@modernnotoreity)

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid highlights the legendary journey of the renowned basketball silhouette that seems to have been motivated by the Japanese Izakaya lifestyle and will be released to commemorate Air Force 1's 40th anniversary. On September 7, a limited number of stores and SNKRS will offer the Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Izakaya" for $140.

The pair appears in a beige textile canvas base with tan leather embellishments, followed by black Nike Checks on either side. This variant, unlike the other mid-tops, has detachable tongue tags that showcase each design from '82 to '22 and are driven by receipts from a night of drinking and feasting at an Izakaya bar.

ZenMarket - Service d'achat pour le Japon @zenmarket_fr

On devine le logo de la bière Sapporo et le beige rappelle les intérieurs en bois et les brochettes yakitori et la languette un ticket de caisse.

bit.ly/3cwWGf0 Nike sort la "Air Force 1 Mid '07 LX 'IZAKAYA" pour célébrer le 40e anniversaire du modèle Air Force 1 Mid.On devine le logo de la bière Sapporo et le beige rappelle les intérieurs en bois et les brochettes yakitori et la languette un ticket de caisse. Nike sort la "Air Force 1 Mid '07 LX 'IZAKAYA" pour célébrer le 40e anniversaire du modèle Air Force 1 Mid.On devine le logo de la bière Sapporo et le beige rappelle les intérieurs en bois et les brochettes yakitori et la languette un ticket de caisse.👉 bit.ly/3cwWGf0 https://t.co/IMp8zFX043

Other details include an embroidered Star/Swoosh symbol on the left ankle plus two cartoon-like beaver illustrations on the right ankle. The finishing elements include cork trimming on the heels alongside rubber soles.

Above, we have highlighted only a few highly coveted sneaker releases, but rest assured that there are more releases coming up this month. To stay updated, you can sign up to the shoe brand’s official web page to receive timely updates on the arriving pairs.

