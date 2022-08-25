Where to buy Bo Jackson’s Nike Air Trainer SC High “Auburn” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Bo Jackson-inspired Nike Air Trainer SC High "Auburn," which last appeared in 2017, is preparing for a comeback in September this year. The athlete's alma mater directly influences this colorway, and the piece is covered in white and tart overlays.

The Nike Air Trainer SC High "Auburn" footwear edition is scheduled to arrive on September 3, 2022, at 7.30 PM. Interested shoppers will be able to fetch them online from Nike's SNKRS app as well as a bunch of affiliated retail chains.

Bo Jackson's exclusive shoes will be offered in different sizes: adults, big kids, and little kids. While the adult sizes are $130 per pair, the other two will be sold for $95 and $68, respectively.

Nike Air Trainer SC High appears in Auburn makeup with white and tart overlays

For the uninitiated, Vincent Edward Jackson, aka Bo Jackson, is a former professional football and baseball player. He is the only sports star to receive baseball and football All-Star accolades.

The retired player is counted amongst the finest athletes of Nike. He became the face of Nike Training because of his skill in professional football and baseball, along with his agility. Silhouettes like Nike Air Trainer 1, Air Trainer 2, Air Trainer 3, Air Trainer SC, and Nike Air Trainer SC 2 are well-known for being worn and promoted by Bo. The latest addition to the player's catalog will now appear in the "Auburn" color scheme.

The description of the new Nike Air Trainer SC High Auburn on the SNKRS website says,

“Turn heads in the Air Trainer SC High. These ‘90s-inspired kicks deliver plush cushioning and legendary style. A padded, high-top design gives you an unmistakable silhouette, while Max Air units keep the fit feeling comfortable.”

In honor of Jackson's academic pursuits at the University of Auburn, where he earned the Heisman Trophy in 1985, the next Nike Air Trainer SC High "Auburn" is crafted with the color palette inspired by the university. These pairs feature a perfect balance of sleek nubuck and premium leather panels. Although most of the uppers are crisp white, hits of blue, neon orange, and gray make them more attractive.

First up, the perforated toe tops are built with white tumbled leathers outlined by akin leather mudguards. The tongue flaps adjacent to the toes are made using knitted white and orange elements. These tongues adopt a concord purple hue on the inside, sewn up with Nike Air branding and "Made in Vietnam" tags.

The meshed white tongues are topped with matching lace fasteners that hold up nicely with contrasting orange TPU eyelets. Orange accents are further noticeable on the insoles that are once again stamped with Nike Air swoosh markings and are coupled with padded white inner linings.

The black heels, sporting perforated white leather, are adorned with gray nubuck overlays. To tie up the heel counters, the NIKE lettering is imprinted on the gray surface.

Finalizing the aesthetics are the stylish sole units. The orange midsoles are combined with white outer sole units with visible Air units towards the heels.

Add a reminder to your calendars for the upcoming Nike Air Trainer SC High "Auburn" shoes that are slated to debut on September 3. Buy them from the SNKRS app and some other retail vendors, with prices varying from $68 to $130 depending upon the size.

