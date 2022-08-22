Where to buy Nike Dunk High Vintage Particle Grey shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

After debuting its Air Force 1 Mid “Pecan” rendition, the Oregon-based sportswear juggernaut is building on its Certified Fresh Pack with the upcoming Nike Dunk High Vintage “Particle Grey” colorway.

The Nike Dunk High Vintage Particle Grey rendition will make its debut on August 30, 2022, at 7.30 pm. Nike’s SNKRS website, as well as a few other retail locations, will sell the sneakers for $135 per pair.

Nike Dunk High shoes appears in Vintage Particle Grey colorway with pink accents

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label offers many different and distinctive footwear designs that are widely acclaimed by sneakerheads. One of the most popular among them is the Nike Dunk High silhouette that has been ruling the streetwear scene ever since its inception in 1987.

Previously, in 2022, Nike released multiple new versions of these high-top sneakers including “Washed Denim,” “Laser Blue,” and “Camo,” to name a few. Another new addition to the list will be the arriving Vintage “Particle Grey” colorway. This shoe will be dropped as part of the “Certified Fresh Pack 2022.”

The description of the upcoming Nike Dunk High Vintage “Particle Grey” on the brand’s web page says,

“Certify your style fresh, then channel vintage hoops style back onto the streets. With premium materials like slub canvas and tumbled leather, the Dunk High delivers another timeless look. Natural imperfections in the upper and an aged esthetic on the midsole make 'em look like you've been wearing them for years.”

Although we're accustomed to seeing standard all-leather designs, the silhouette occasionally requires a shift. The "Certified Fresh" Pack, a selection of Dunk High hues, fills that void by keeping things simple while giving Peter Moore's design from 1985 a small touch.

The upper is made of a combination of canvas and tumbled leather with inherent irregularities, here both overlays and underlays are covered in distinct hues of gray.

First, the toe caps are made with darker gray canvases, which are surrounded by lighter gray leather panels. Similar soft gray leather elements on the midfoot and collar made of canvas are given a darker shade treatment, while the cladding on the mudguard, eyestays, and heel stack is given a lighter treatment.

A set of striking pink lace loops breaks up the gray elements and builds up to the tongue tag bearing the Nike swoosh branding in its traditional black and orange hue. You will also get an extra pair of gray laces to play with different styles.

Moreover, the "Certified Fresh" branding, which can also be seen embossed above the gray insole, has taken the place of the customary Nike writing on the rear. Rounding out the shoes are sail midsoles that are banded together with a rubber outer sole unit to match the rest.

For the uninitiated, Nike introduced its Certified Fresh Pack earlier this year, and since then we have been receiving new designs that will be offered under this line. Both the low and mid-cut variants of Air Force 1, Blazer Mid 77 PRM, and beloved Dunk shoes are just a few of the most well-known models from the Beaverton label to have already joined the Certified Fresh roster.

Each pair of shoes has its own distinct color scheme, but they are all distinguished by the marking "Certified Fresh" and the words "Nike WHQ, Fall 2022, Beaverton Oregon" on the inner tongue tabs.

Nike Dunk High Vintage "Particle Grey"

August 30 ($135)

Mark your calendars for the next Nike Dunk High Vintage “Particle Grey” colorway that is scheduled for August 30, 2022. Interested buyers can get these shoes for $135 per pair from Nike’s SNKRS app and a bunch of affiliated retail merchants.

